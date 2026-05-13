Report: After Sex Scandal Was Exposed, Swalwell Attempted to 'Intimidate' Women He Shared Messages with

Former Representative Eric Swalwell was first stricken with allegations of severe sexual abuse on April 10 by multiple women in an exposé for CNN and accompanying exposé for the San Francisco Chronicle.

Now, he’s being accused of more misconduct, this time under the guise of his social media persona as Congress’ “Snapchat King.”

This latest round of accusations from yet another CNN report published May 4 alleges Swalwell reached out to multiple women “in an attempt to gaslight or intimate” them on Snapchat the night after his lawyer was informed of the sexual assault allegations.

Swalwell, a Californian Democrat and high-level Pelosi protégé, earned a spot in the media as one of the DNC’s most ardent fighters against supposed government corruption and so-called personal malfeasance amongst Republicans.

Swalwell even attacked Kavanaugh during his 2018 nomination hearings.

Then-Representative Swalwell even said in an interview for MSNBC that the Judiciary Committee should “bring in all the victims… to be questioned.”

Just over a month ago, Swalwell found himself under fire over his alleged sexual misconduct with former staffers and associates of his office.

Reporting undertaken by CNN and the San Francisco Chronicle revealed serious allegations of sexual assault, choking, and drugging.

This led to Swalwell’s bolstering Gubernatorial campaign in California being swept away along with his Congressional career.

Swalwell resigned just days after the allegations surfaced and somewhat withdrew from the public eye after a statement in an X post conceding his campaign and declaring his innocence.

I am suspending my campaign for Governor. To my family, staff, friends, and supporters, I am deeply sorry for mistakes in judgment I’ve made in my past. I will fight the serious, false allegations that have been made — but that’s my fight, not a campaign’s. — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) April 13, 2026

Although Swalwell has mostly withdrawn, this plague of allegations hasn’t ceased.

Only gaining more traction in recent days with users of Snapchat accusing the former Congressman of more impropriety.

CNN reports some that more than a dozen women accused the former Congressman of inappropriate behavior on the social media platform.

From this dozen were two of his original alleged victims. Swalwell’s attorney, Rita Azari, told CNN he never sustained any contact between the women that weren’t “routine and professional.”

While Swalwell repeatedly denies any improper involvement with any of his alleged victims, the cries for accountability and justice continue to grow with these new allegations.

This is especially concerning considering this alleged contact occurred after the April 10 bombshell and appears to be a clear example of gross intimidation.

Swalwell doubled back on Snapchat after CNN contacted his attorney about alleged sexual abuse incidents. He reportedly inquired to one of the accusers the next day at 1:57 A.M. Eastern “why are you screenshotting my snap?”

This accuser, Amanda Koski, told CNN “Given the accusations against him, attempting to gaslight or intimidate a woman on Snapchat at 2:00 A.M. isn’t overly becoming of a person who has ‘done no wrong.”

A woman who remains anonymous in the CNN report also alleges she received a similar message on the same night at 1:40 A.M. Eastern, describing how her “whole chest got tight” and how she “immediately started crying.”

This alleged barrage of intimidation tactics and harassment following the damning April 10 bombshell fuels more speculation on Swalwell’s true role in these accusations.

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