Former President Donald Trump waves to supporters while heading into Versailles, a popular Cuban restaurant in Miami, after his arraignment Tuesday on federal charges.
Former President Donald Trump waves to supporters while heading into Versailles, a popular Cuban restaurant in Miami, after his arraignment Tuesday on federal charges. Trump has pleaded innocent. (Stephanie Keith / Getty Images)

Report Reveals Trump's Body Language as He Sat in Courtroom for Arraignment

 By Randy DeSoto  June 14, 2023 at 4:58am
Former President Donald Trump appeared to take his arraignment in a federal courthouse in stride.

Cameras were not allowed in the Miami federal courtroom where the 45th president was arraigned Tuesday on 37 charges.

Trump pleaded innocent on all counts.

The hearing took 48 minutes, according to Politico.

“Trump, who wore a blue suit and red tie, remained stoic throughout the proceeding, largely keeping his gaze fixed toward the front of the courtroom and his arms folded,” the news outlet reported.

Kamala Harris Steps in for Biden as He Misses Event to Undergo Two-Day Procedure

“He did not speak to the magistrate judge. Only about 10 members of the public were granted access to the proceeding, with most of the courtroom’s seats occupied by members of the media and Trump’s Secret Service detail.”

The image that emerges is one of confidence — a man who isn’t intimidated by the prospect of prosecution by his political opponents with all the power of the federal government at their disposal.

Seated on Trump’s left was Florida-based attorney Christopher Kisel. On his right was Todd Blanche, another lawyer on his legal team.

Also at the table was Trump’s longtime aide and now-codefendant, Walt Nauta.

A large number of Trump supporters gathered outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse, including 2022 Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake, whom Trump endorsed.

“We need to show President Trump that we’ve got his back,” Lake told Real America’s Voice. “He has had our back since he came down that escalator almost eight years to the day.”

Matt Gaetz Sends Scathing Letter to Merrick Garland with List of 3 Demands - AG Has Only Weeks to Comply

Trump received more support when he made a surprise stop at Versailles, a popular Cuban restaurant in Miami, after his arraignment.

While there, Trump got serenaded with a rendition of “Happy Birthday.”

Trump turns 77 on Wednesday, which also happens to be “Flag Day,” and the 248th birthday of the United States Army.

A small group gathered and prayed with the former president.

Florida GOP Rep. Byron Donalds tweeted, “The power of PRAYER. May God bless and keep President Trump and his family.”

In the courtroom and outside it, Trump displayed grace under pressure Tuesday, and that’s what people love to see in their leaders.

Well done, Mr. President!

Truth and Accuracy

Conversation