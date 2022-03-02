Share
News

Report: Russian Marines Mutiny When Ordered to Attack Ukrainian Beach, Assault Canceled

 By Richard Moorhead  March 2, 2022 at 9:21am
Share

Reports in Ukrainian media suggest that a Russian attempt to land troops near the coastal city of Odessa ended in failure, with Russian marines refusing to attack in an act of mutiny.

The Ukrainian newspaper Dumskaya claims to have contacted parents of Russian marines assigned to the 810th Naval Infantry Brigade whose sons told them that they refused to assault the Bay of Odessa.

The Russian troops, reportedly conscripts, were afraid to fight Ukrainian forces, many of whom are experienced in warfare from Ukraine’s years of armed strife in the Donbas region, the newspaper said.

Ukraine’s former ambassador to Austria, Olexander Scherba, indicated that a Russian naval landing at Odessa was aborted in unclear circumstances on Monday night.

“Last night a large group of RU warships was about to launch landing on Odesa beaches,” he tweeted. “They approached the coast. RU was about to shell the beach. UA was about to shoot back, when they suddenly withdrew. Reports that marines from Crimea refused to attack Odesa.”

Trending:
Watch: We Have Biden's 3 Biggest SOTU Gaffes Caught on Tape

Dumskaya reported that a “riot” broke out on board the Russian warships off the coast of Odessa as Ukrainian troops were preparing to defend the population center against an amphibious assault.

Russian helicopters and aircraft appeared in numbers above Luzanivka Beach, with the Black Sea city’s defenders bracing for an all-out attack.

Did Russia make a serious mistake in invading Ukraine?

The Russian fleet is said to have contacted the Ukrainian defenders of Odessa informing them that the attack on the city had been canceled, according to the report.

The Ukrainians believed that the invasion fleet was primed to begin a bombardment of Odessa’s beaches, which reportedly had been filled with anti-tank mines, obstacles and traps for the unwelcome guests.

The Russians reportedly asked for safe passage to leave the Bay of Odessa. Ukrainian forces permitted the fleet to leave the vicinity of the city.

The only former member of the Russian State Duma to vote against the 2014 annexation of Crimea encouraged other Russian troops to follow in the reported manner of the Odessa mutineers.

Ilya Ponomarev addressed Dumskaya’s report in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Related:
American Parents Terrified After Twin Babies Get Stranded in Ukraine

Scherba has claimed that 5,710 Russian troops have been killed or wounded, with Russia losing nearly 200 tanks and dozens of aircraft.

Precise casualty counts are difficult to verify in the fog of war, with Eric Schmitt of The New York Times quoting a U.S. official’s estimation that Russia has incurred 2,000 casualties.

Schmitt said in his Tuesday tweet that for Russian President Vladimir Putin, “the rising death toll could damage any remaining domestic support for his invasion of Ukraine.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




Pelosi Says Boebert Needs to Just 'Shut Up' About 13 Dead Service Members - Boebert Responds
Report: Foreign Official Warns Russia Is Planning Public Executions
Researchers May Have Finally Uncovered the Real Purpose of Stonehenge
Indictment Tsunami: 30-Year Speaker Could Go Down as Most Corrupt Dem in Illinois History
Trump Blasted Germany for Not Meeting Its NATO Spending Obligations - Now They're Finally Doing It
See more...

Conversation