Report: Ruthless Terrorist Brutalizes His Way to Top of Mexican Cartel on Texas Border

A convicted terrorist has reportedly taken over the ruthless Los Zetas Mexican drug cartel, which is based out of Nuevo Laredo, just across the U.S. southern border from Laredo, Texas.

Breitbart reports that Laredo “is the only urban location along the entire U.S.-Mexico Border that does not have any fencing or constructed security barrier of any kind.”

Hector Raul Luna-Luna, known as “El Tory,” was captured by the Mexican Army in 2010 as part of a crackdown on drug traffickers, according to CNN.

He confessed to participating in a 2008 attack on the U.S. consulate in Monterrey, Mexico, during which the perpetrators fired automatic weapons and threw a grenade at the facility.

“There is also evidence that Luna was responsible for killing six members of the Mexican Army and was the perpetrator of an attack against the secretariat of public security in the municipality of Escobedo, in Coahuila state, near the Texas border, and the subsequent attack on the then-secretary of public safety, retired general Hermelindo Lara Cruz,” CNN reported.

Luna has also been singled out by Nuevo Leon Governor Jaime Rodriguez Calderon as one of the men responsible for escalating violence in his state, according to Breitbart.

“Under El Tory’s new reign, Los Zetas is linked to a level of brutality that had not been seen in prior years,” the news outlet reported.

“Gruesome executions, dismemberments, targeted attacks on police and military officials, and the general use of intimidation have become commonplace in parts of northern Mexico as El Tory and Los Zetas try to expand their operations.”

Breitbart chronicled multiple specific instances in which El Tory’s men were reputedly responsible for leaving severed heads and other body parts outside of prisons and media outlets to send a message.

Luna’s 2010 arrest and subsequent prosecution led to a 20-year sentence that was cut short by a Mexican federal judge.

The terrorist was released in mid-2017.

On multiple occasions, President Donald Trump has listed the drug trafficking and violence at the border as reasons for the need to construct additional barriers.

On Friday from the White House, Trump said, “Last year alone, (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) officers removed 10,000 known or suspected gang members, like MS-13 and members as bad as them. Horrible people. Tough. Mean. Sadistic.”

“As Commander-in-Chief, my highest priority is the defense of our great country,” he added.

“We cannot surrender operational control over the nation’s borders to foreign cartels, traffickers, and smugglers.”

The president concluded, “So let me be very clear: We really have no choice but to build a powerful wall or steel barrier. If we don’t get a fair deal from Congress, the government will either shut down on February 15th, again, or I will use the powers afforded to me under the laws and the Constitution of the United States to address this emergency. We will have great security.”

