Report: Saudis to Admit Killing Reporter in Interrogation That Went Bad

By Randy DeSoto
at 2:42pm
Saudi Arabia is believed to be preparing a report admitting that journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed during an interrogation that went wrong.

Citing two unnamed sources, CNN reported Monday that those involved in detaining Khashoggi intended to take him from Turkey.

“One source says the report will likely conclude that the operation was carried out without clearance and transparency and that those involved will be held responsible,” according to CNN.

Another source cautioned that the report concerning Khashoggi, who wrote for The Washington Post, is still being prepared and its conclusions may change.

President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday, “I just spoke with the King of Saudi Arabia who denies any knowledge of what took place with regard to, as he said, his Saudi Arabian citizen.”

Trump added, “I’ve asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to immediately get on a plane, go to Saudi Arabia. Go to other places if necessary, which he probably will.”

The president indicated that one of the other places Pompeo would likely go is Turkey.

Trump said that his conversation with Saudi King Salman led him to believe that Khashoggi could have been the victim of “rogue killers.”

“We’re going to try getting to the bottom of it very soon,” he promised.

Security footage showed Khashoggi entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey on Oct. 2, but never reemerging.

The Associated Press reported that Turkish crime scene investigators entered the consulate on Monday.

“The search represents new cooperation between Turkey, which says it fears Khashoggi was killed and dismembered there, and Saudi Arabia, which maintains the allegations it faces are ‘baseless’ despite being unable to explain what happened to Khashoggi,” according to the AP.

In an interview that aired Sunday on CBS News’ “60 Minutes,” Trump said that Saudi Arabia will face “severe punishment” if the United States can prove the Saudi government is responsible for the murder of Khashoggi.

