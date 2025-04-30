Report: Scott Jennings Considering a Run for Major Office, Waiting for Green Light from Trump

Conservative strategist and CNN contributor Scott Jennings is reportedly weighing a significant career shift, eyeing a run for Mitch McConnell’s Senate seat in Kentucky.

The seat will be open in 2026, following McConnell’s health issues and subsequent announcement that he will not seek re-election after over four decades in office.

Jennings, a Kentucky native with deep ties to the Republican Party, has emerged as a prominent voice in conservative circles. His potential candidacy, first reported Wednesday by The Daily Beast, has sparked excitement among GOP supporters eager for fresh leadership.

Jennings appears to be seriously considering the run, but is awaiting a crucial endorsement from President Donald Trump. The president’s influence in the party remains a defining factor in Republican primaries.

“If the president wants me, I’ll run,” Jennings told a Beast source.

He added: “If [Trump] wants somebody else, I’ll support that candidate.”

Jennings’ deference to Trump is strategic. When asked whether Trump would still wield significant influence over Republicans by the 2026 midterms, Jennings answered positively, “without hesitation.”

Jennings’ political pedigree makes him a strong contender. A former adviser to McConnell, he played key roles in George W. Bush’s presidential campaigns and McConnell’s Senate races, helping secure victories in Kentucky, a state that has trended solidly Republican.

Beyond politics, Jennings has built a media presence as a CNN contributor, where his sharp conservative commentary has earned him a loyal following. He’s also a columnist for the Louisville Courier-Journal and co-host of the podcast “Flyover Country with Scott Jennings.”

Even when he has a national gaffe, like he did Tuesday at a Trump rally, he has been able to spin it off as a lighthearted positive.

His star is undeniably on the rise. Just recently, Jennings secured a significant pay raise at CNN, despite the network laying off 200 employees.

The raise reflects Jennings’ growing influence not just in conservative media, but in the broader national news landscape, as well. His ability to challenge liberal narratives on CNN has made him a fan favorite among Republicans, boosting his national profile.

However, a Senate run carries risks. Elections are fickle, and a loss could damage Jennings’ carefully cultivated brand as a political strategist and media personality.

His “wait and see” approach makes sense. By awaiting Trump’s approval, Jennings ensures he enters the race with the backing of the GOP’s most powerful figure, maximizing his chances of success.

Other contenders are already in the mix. Former Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and U.S. Rep. Andy Barr are both in the race, according to the Associated Press.

Jennings’ potential entry could shake up the race.

His experience, media savvy, and loyalty to Trump would position him as a formidable candidate in a crowded GOP primary.

Kentucky Democrats, meanwhile, have yet to field a strong challenger. The state’s Republican dominance makes the Senate seat a likely GOP hold, but midterms can easily bring surprises.

