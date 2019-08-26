Report: It Seems the Super Bowl Champion Patriots Will Not Visit the White House

The New England Patriots haven’t been able to make time for the president, and it looks like they won’t be doing so anytime soon.

Despite all the will-they-won’t-they drama that now accompanies every major sports championship in the United States, the Patriots seemed like shoe-ins to pay a visit to President Donald Trump after capturing their sixth Super Bowl title in February.

Not only have they visited the White House after each of their previous five championships, but owner Robert Kraft is known to have close ties with Trump. Quarterback Tom Brady once had a “Make America Great Again” hat tucked in his locker until an outrage mob scared him off.

Tom Brady the other day with a sneaky #MAGA #Trump hat in his locker. The Internet sees your support. pic.twitter.com/P68oPb6wzN — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 12, 2016

But according to The New York Times, it now appears unlikely that the Patriots will celebrate their record-tying Super Bowl win with a White House visit.

Both the White House and the team told The Times that the lack of a visit was not related to politics and was instead a matter of scheduling conflicts.

“We would welcome them to the White House in the future should a future date work out,” a White House representative said.

The Western Journal reached out to the Patriots for a comment on the issue but has not yet received a response. We will update this article if and when we do.

New England players Duron Harmon, Devin McCourty and Jason McCourty announced shortly after the Super Bowl that they would not take part in any potential White House visit.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that if the Patriots haven’t made the trip by now, there’s almost no chance it will happen this year. The franchise’s other five Super Bowl titles were followed up with White House visits in either April or May.

By this point in the year, with only one preseason game remaining and the regular season starting shortly after that, almost every day is accounted for on an NFL team’s calendar.

The Patriots do make two trips to the Maryland-D.C. area during the season, traveling to face the Redskins on Oct. 6 and the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 3. If a visit were to happen, it would be around one of those two dates, but it is still unlikely.

On Sunday, Trump invited the Little League World Series champion Eastbank All Stars from Louisiana to the White House.

Congratulations to Louisiana’s Champions. See you at the White House! https://t.co/Qadi7uD5U4 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2019

Unlike the Patriots, they’ll probably find a way to work it into their schedule.

