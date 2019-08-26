SECTIONS
Politics Sports US News
Print

Report: It Seems the Super Bowl Champion Patriots Will Not Visit the White House

Donald Trump watches as New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady tees off at Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach.Davidoff Studios / Getty ImagesDonald Trump watches as New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady tees off at Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach, Florida, on Jan. 22, 2006. (Davidoff Studios / Getty Images)

By Jake Harp
Published August 26, 2019 at 10:51am
Print

The New England Patriots haven’t been able to make time for the president, and it looks like they won’t be doing so anytime soon.

Despite all the will-they-won’t-they drama that now accompanies every major sports championship in the United States, the Patriots seemed like shoe-ins to pay a visit to President Donald Trump after capturing their sixth Super Bowl title in February.

Not only have they visited the White House after each of their previous five championships, but owner Robert Kraft is known to have close ties with Trump. Quarterback Tom Brady once had a “Make America Great Again” hat tucked in his locker until an outrage mob scared him off.

TRENDING: Replacing Justice Ginsburg: Chaos in the Streets?

But according to The New York Times, it now appears unlikely that the Patriots will celebrate their record-tying Super Bowl win with a White House visit.

Both the White House and the team told The Times that the lack of a visit was not related to politics and was instead a matter of scheduling conflicts.

“We would welcome them to the White House in the future should a future date work out,” a White House representative said.

The Western Journal reached out to the Patriots for a comment on the issue but has not yet received a response. We will update this article if and when we do.

Do you think the Patriots should make time for a White House visit?

New England players Duron Harmon, Devin McCourty and Jason McCourty announced shortly after the Super Bowl that they would not take part in any potential White House visit.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that if the Patriots haven’t made the trip by now, there’s almost no chance it will happen this year. The franchise’s other five Super Bowl titles were followed up with White House visits in either April or May.

By this point in the year, with only one preseason game remaining and the regular season starting shortly after that, almost every day is accounted for on an NFL team’s calendar.

The Patriots do make two trips to the Maryland-D.C. area during the season, traveling to face the Redskins on Oct. 6 and the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 3. If a visit were to happen, it would be around one of those two dates, but it is still unlikely.

On Sunday, Trump invited the Little League World Series champion Eastbank All Stars from Louisiana to the White House.

RELATED: Anthem Protester Eric Reid Delivers Dirty Hit to Player Who Told Him He Was 'Wrong' Days Earlier

Unlike the Patriots, they’ll probably find a way to work it into their schedule.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jake Harp
Sports Editor and Deputy News Editor
Jake Harp helped found The Wildcard in 2017. He currently serves as the site's editor.
Jake Harp joined Liftable Media in 2014 after graduating from Grove City College. Since then he has worked in several roles, mostly focusing on social media and story assignment. Jake lives in Western New York where, in a shocking display of poor parenting, he tries to pass down his Buffalo sports fandom to his daughter.
Location
New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







Bernie Sanders' Boxing Session Goes Very Wrong When Punching Bag Punches Back
NFL Stars Pour Cold Water on the Idea of Soccer Star Carli Lloyd Playing in the NFL
US Soccer Star Carli Lloyd Receives Offer To Play for NFL Team - Report
Report: It Seems the Super Bowl Champion Patriots Will Not Visit the White House
Raiders and Packers Forced To Square Off on 80-Yard Field After Last-Minute Field Issue
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×