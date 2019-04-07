SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Report Shows California Infrastructure Has Gotten Worse Since Major Tax Hike for Road Repair

×
By Jack Davis
Published April 7, 2019 at 9:09am
Print

More has amounted to less for California taxpayers who are paying a massive gas tax increase targeted for the state’s infrastructure, according to a new report.

High-tax California adopted a 12 cents-per-gallon gas tax increase in 2017. The money raised by Senate Bill 1 was earmarked to repair roads and bridges, the Los Angeles Times reported. Another 5.6 cents-per-gallon hike will take effect July 1.

But while drivers shell out more and more, Federal Highway Administration figures quoted by the Times show deterioration is getting worse instead of better.

Over the past three years, the federal figures show that the number of bridges in poor condition increased from 1,204 to 1,812.

Meanwhile, there was a drop in the number of bridges rated as good, from 16,788 to 14,779.

TRENDING: Texas House Speaker Shuts Down Constitutional Carry Bill After Pro-Gun Activist Shows Up at His Home

Bridges can be owned by the state, cities or counties. Among state-owned bridges, those in good condition dropped from 75 percent in the year SB 1 was passed to 62.2 percent.

“I’m concerned and disappointed at the pace of repairs,” said Republican state assemblyman Vince Fong, who is also the vice chairman of the Assembly Transportation Committee. “Californians are rightfully upset.”

An official with Caltrans, the state agency overseeing the state’s transportation grid, said projects take time.

“Due to normal wear and tear on our system, and the gradual and methodical inspection procedures, these reports will not instantaneously reflect the historic and crucial investment of SB 1 funding into our state highway system,” Lindsey Hart, a Caltrans spokeswoman, said.

The state said 89 bridges have been repaired or replaced, with $121 million spent on the projects.

But Fong said legislative Democrats rejected reforms, such as streamlined environmental reviews, that could have moved projects along faster.

“When we debated SB 1, one of our biggest arguments was we need real structural reforms to fast track the use of transportation dollars to build infrastructure,” he said.

Hart said safety for drivers has not been compromised.

“It’s important to note that a bridge with a poor or fair rating does not mean the bridge is unsafe. Any bridge deemed unsafe for travel is closed to traffic immediately. Ratings of poor or fair are often a reflection of the bridge’s age and mean the bridge requires additional maintenance and repairs,” she said.

Bridges are rated poor when they need repairs or other actions to keep them from being unsafe. A fair rating means there are deteriorating conditions that must be addressed with preventive maintenance.

RELATED: California Leads the Way as 20 States Make Their Move Against Trump’s Border Wall

Does this prove we need to do more than throw money at a problem?

Hart noted that the money has been allocated for purposes other than bridge repair. The state has fixed 2,900 potholes, and it has fixed or replaced more than 1,300 miles of pavement, as well as made repairs to guardrails, streetlights and traffic signals.

The money has also become a political pawn, as noted by The Sacramento Bee.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has threatened  to withhold SB 1 money from cities that don’t meet standards for increasing affordable housing.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues. Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Nancy Pelosi To Receive JFK Award for Passing Obamacare, ‘Rebuilding Democrat Party’
Report Shows California Infrastructure Has Gotten Worse Since Major Tax Hike for Road Repair
Deadly, Drug-Resistant Infection Showing up Around the United States
Sean Spicer Calls Out 2020 Democrats’ ‘Nuts’ Tactic He Says Will ‘Kill Them in the General’
Mayor Under Fire for ‘Confederate Memorial Day’ Proclamation
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×