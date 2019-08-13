Report: ‘Shrieking’ Heard from Epstein’s Cell the Morning He Died

A new report is adding to the questions surrounding the jail cell death of billionaire Jeffrey Epstein on Saturday.

CBS has reported that on the morning Epstein died, there was “shouting and shrieking from his jail cell.”

It was further revealed in an account by The New York Times that one of the guards watching Epstein at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City on the night he died was not a regular corrections officer.

The Times report said that contrary to policy, no correctional officer checked on Epstein for several hours before he was found dead. The policy for the unit where Epstein was held required regular half-hour checks, The Times quoted unnamed officials as saying.

Shrieking heard from Jeffrey Epstein’s jail cell the morning he died https://t.co/Z545sACSbB pic.twitter.com/34ls3JrEjm — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 13, 2019

Guards trying to revive Epstein were shouting “breathe, Epstein, breathe,” CBS reported.

The New York Post, citing unnamed sources, reported Tuesday that the 6-foot-tall Epstein hanged himself in a kneeling position using a prison bedsheet that he secured to the top of a bunk bed.

On Monday, Attorney General William Barr criticized the facility where Epstein was being held to await trial on charges of conspiracy and sexually abusing young girls.

“I was appalled, and indeed the whole department was, and frankly angry, to learn of the M.C.C.’s failure to adequately secure this prisoner,” Barr said.

“We are now learning of serious irregularities at this facility that are deeply concerning and demand a thorough investigation.”

On Monday, federal investigators descended upon Epstein’s home in the Virgin Islands. Barr said federal officials will continue to investigate the web of others who may have aided Epstein in allegedly sexually abusing young women.

“Let me assure you that case will continue on against anyone who was complicit with Epstein,” Barr said. “Any co-conspirators should not rest easy. Victims deserve justice and will get it.”

He also emphasized that Epstein’s death will be fully investigated.

“We will get to the bottom of what happened. There will be accountability.”

Fox News analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano said an investigation is necessary, Fox News reported.

“The federal detention facility where he was being held, obviously, is poorly managed. The attorney general himself said that,” Napolitano said.

“The question is: was there corruption? Did somebody intentionally look the other way, or was there criminally negligent homicide? So, allowing a person the means with which to kill, when you have a duty to deny the person that means, is the definition of criminally negligent homicide.”

