Report: Starbucks Forces Six Police Officers Out the Door When Customer Complains of Feeling Unsafe

Police officers learned on the Fourth of July that they were not welcome in one Tempe, Arizona, Starbucks.

The irate Tempe Officers Association explained the incident in a series of tweets.

“Yesterday, on Independence Day, six Tempe police officers stopped by the Starbucks at Scottsdale Road and McKellips for coffee. The officers paid for their drinks and stood together having a cup of coffee before their long 4th of July shift,” the union tweeted on Friday.

“They were approached by a barista, who knew one of the officers by name, because he is a regular at that location. The barista said that a customer ‘did not feel safe’ because of the police presence. The barista asked the officers to move out of the customer’s line of sight or to leave. Disappointed, the officers did in fact leave.

“This treatment of public safety workers could not be more disheartening. While the barista was polite, making such a request at all was offensive. Unfortunately, such treatment has become all too common in 2019.

“We know this is not a national policy at Starbucks Corporate and we look forward to working collaboratively with them on this important dialogue,” the union tweeted.

Rob Ferraro, president of the police union, said the incident is symptomatic of the larger problem gripping America, KSAZ-TV reported.

“It’s become accepted to not trust or to see police and think that we’re not here to serve you, and again, it goes back to — we take great pride of the level of customer service we provide to citizens, and to be looked at as feeling unsafe when you have law enforcement around you is somewhat perplexing to me,” Ferraro said.

The union has not called for a boycott but has made its displeasure with Starbucks known.

“Don’t appreciate @Starbucks asking our #Tempe cops to leave your establishment on the #4thofjuly2019. Several of those cops are #veterans who fought for this country! #ZeroRespect,” it tweeted Friday.

Many on Twitter condemned the barista’s actions.

A Starbucks spokesman said the company is investigating the incident, according to the Arizona Republic.

“We have a deep respect for the Tempe Police and their service to the community,” spokesman Reggie Borges said. “We’ve reached out to the Tempe Police Department and Tempe Officers Association to better understand what happened and apologize. We want everyone in our stores to feel welcomed and the incident described is not indicative of what we want any of our customers to feel in our stores.”

