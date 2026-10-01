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Texas Department of Public Safety vehicles sit parked outside of the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Texas Thursday. Officials announced that they received information about a planned attack on the Capitol.
Texas Department of Public Safety vehicles sit parked outside of the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Texas Thursday. Officials announced that they received information about a planned attack on the Capitol. One suspect reportedly taken into custody. (Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

Report: Terror Plot Targeting TX Capitol Foiled, Alleged Attacker Hated Israeli Lobbying Org AIPAC

 By Randy DeSoto  October 1, 2026 at 12:26pm
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Texas and federal law enforcement reportedly thwarted a terror plot slated to take place Thursday at the state capitol in Austin.

Dallas-Fort Worth NBC affiliate KXAS-TV reported that the Texas DPS worked with the FBI to assess threats made by Benny Caldera Jr., 40, and decided to take him into custody.

A DPS SWAT team arrested Caldera at around 3 a.m. Wednesday at his residence in Converse, about 15 miles northeast of downtown San Antonio, Texas DPS said.

Arrest documents said Caldera had told a friend, “I love you, if you don’t see me again,” and explained that, “I am going to the Capitol and I am going to shoot it up.”

The documents said Caldera told his friend that he was angry at AIPAC (American Israeli Public Affairs Committee) and that “these people have to be exterminated.”

The suspect was first taken to Bexar County Jail and charged with felony terroristic threat against a public servant.

Caldera had been previously charged with the unlicensed carrying of a weapon in 2023, KXAS reported.

Do you believe law enforcement is doing enough to prevent terror attacks in the U.S.?

Texas Department of Public Safety posted an update Wednesday on social media, writing, “Late this evening, Benny Caldera Jr., 40, was arrested by the FBI at the Bexar Co. Jail to face additional federal charges in connection with a possible planned attack at the Texas State Capitol. Caldera Jr. was then released from the Bexar Co. Jail into federal custody, where he will remain.”

FBI Director Kash Patel responded to the arrest, posting on social media, “Outstanding work by @TxDPS. Proud of our @FBISanAntonio team for standing shoulder-to-shoulder with our state and local partners.”

“Within HOURS of the tip, @TxDPS had the main suspect in custody — with @FBISanAntonio and local law enforcement assisting. Threaten Americans or our institutions, and law enforcement will move FAST. Investigation ongoing,” he added.

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Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also responded, posting on X, “Texas DPS and the FBI stopped a planned attack on the Texas Capitol. Texas will NOT tolerate threats of violence against our Capitol. Thank you, TxDPS, for a job well done.”


The arrest of Caldera came the same day that Israeli passengers and the Indian pilot of a FlyDubai flight thwarted the co-pilot’s attempt to take over and crash the aircraft, which was en route to Tel Aviv from Dubai.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Fox News Thursday that the Omani co-pilot “underwent Islamist radical indoctrination.”

“I don’t know the exact background of this person, the attacker, but he obviously hated Israelis because he was going to kill about 170 of them on this plane, killing himself, too,” the prime minister said.

“That’s fanaticism and hatred of an incalculable level.”

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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