Report: Top Democrats Say Ocasio-Cortez May Have Her Sights Set on Taking Down Schumer

Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York may be a relative newcomer to politics, but a recent Axios report claims she might soon set her sights on a new seat — namely, the one currently held by New York Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer.

Top Democrats told “Axios on HBO” that Ocasio-Cortez may end up challenging either Schumer in 2022 or presidential contender Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who also represents New York, in 2024.

But an Ocasio-Cortez spokesperson isn’t so sure.

“Having worked on her campaign, I don’t think we’re going to be moving to a different role any time soon,” Ocasio-Cortez’s communications director, Corbin Trent, told Axios.

While the idea of unseating Schumer, who serves as Senate minority leader, may seem like a tough task for the young representative, it wouldn’t be the first time Ocasio-Cortez beat a powerful incumbent Democrat.

In the 2018 midterms, Ocasio-Cortez successfully primaried incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley — a top Democrat who served in Congress for nearly two decades.

After winning in the general election and being sworn in, Ocasio-Cortez has continued to make waves, partly as a result of her proposed Green New Deal.

While the plan was greeted with applause by some Democrats, it was easily voted down in the Senate.

No Democrat senators voted in favor of the bill.

Instead, 43 of them voted “present,” according to The Washington Post.

While Ocasio-Cortez’s favorability ratings appear to be strong in her district, the results of a Siena College Research Institute survey conducted in March suggest she could struggle if she ran against either Schumer or Gillibrand.

According to the poll, just 31 percent of New York state registered voters view Ocasio-Cortez favorably.

Gillibrand has a 43 percent favorability rating, compared to 51 percent for Schumer.

But nationwide, things may be shifting in favor of Ocasio-Cortez, a self-described democratic socialist.

An “Axios on HBO” poll conducted in April revealed a rise in the popularity of socialism, specifically among women between the ages of 18 and 54.

According to Axios: “55% of women between 18 and 54 would prefer to live in a socialist country than a capitalist country.”

Coupled with the rising popularity of socialism is increasing turnout among female voters, Axios reported.

“We’ve seen this pattern of behavior where women are turning out in higher numbers as voters and as candidates than we’ve ever seen,” Axios’ Alexi McCammond said on the most recent episode of “Axios on HBO.”

“They’re getting elected in higher numbers than before. They’re pushing the conversation in different ways,” she added.

“They’re looking for someone, a candidate on either side, who’ll support this idea of a socialist country that they want to live in.”

