Stephanie Grisham, who served as White House press secretary under former President Donald Trump, has written a nasty tell-all book that will be released next month, Axios reported Thursday.

The book, titled “I’ll Take Your Questions Now,” comes out on Oct. 5, according to publisher Harper Collins.

The title is ironic since Grisham never held a press briefing during her unremarkable 10-month tenure as press secretary from June 2019 to April 2020.

An anonymous source who claims to have worked with Grisham told Axios she’s eager to smear her former boss and spill details of allegedly “surprising new scandals.”

“When I heard this, all I could think about was Stephanie surrounded by a lake of gasoline, striking a match with a grin on her face,” the person said.

“She knows things no one else has been told. This is a first-person account from someone who heard and saw it all.”

In her book, Grisham also is expected to slam former first lady Melania Trump, for whom she served as chief of staff. She reportedly was trusted by the Trump family and even became a part of the first lady’s inner circle.

The source gleefully claimed that Trump and his allies are trembling over Grisham’s tell-all.

“There isn’t enough water on earth to contain the fire she could set to all of Trump world, including parts like the first lady’s orbit, which not many people are in a position to illuminate,” the person told Axios. “It’s hard to articulate how much anxiety this is going to cause.”

Predictably, left-wing Twitter users and the establishment media salivated at the prospect that yet another anti-Trump book could finally destroy their nemesis.

Fingers crossed she burns Trump & co to crumbs of charred toast. #TrumpExpose #PublishingGold https://t.co/51uCG0ahRv — Camilla van Gerbig 😷 3.5% 😷 #FBPPR #FBPE (@curiocat13) September 10, 2021

Well, I don’t like her, but if she’s exposing stuff, I’m all for it. — Defund the GOP (@Brasilmagic) September 9, 2021

However, Trump haters should keep in mind that numerous other former Trump aides have written negative books about him and his family that were promptly forgotten.

In September 2020, Melania Trump’s former friend and senior adviser, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, released “Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady.” Do you remember it? Neither do I.

This is a partial list of other people who also worked with Trump and eviscerated him in negative “tell-all” books. Most of them (and their books) promptly faded into obscurity.

Omarosa Manigault Newman, former assistant to Trump.

John Bolton, former national security advisor under Trump.

Cliff Sims, former White House communications aide.

James Comey, former FBI director under Trump.

Andrew McCabe, former deputy FBI director.

It’s unclear who the target market is for Grisham’s exposé. It’s extremely unlikely that Trump supporters will buy the book, and even if it lives up to its anti-Trump hype, many liberals won’t support her because of her association with someone they hate.

Many Trump-haters trashed Grisham on Twitter, saying she should’ve spoken up against the former president when she worked in his administration instead of trying to cash in now.

It is funny to me that Stephanie Grisham’s forthcoming memoir is called “I’ll Take Your Questions Now…” when she never actually held a press briefing as the WH press secretary: https://t.co/rd40K5eSuA — Nancy Cook (@nancook) September 9, 2021

Absolutely nobody planning to buy it: report https://t.co/qZNab3fC9c — Simon Marks (@SimonMarksFSN) September 9, 2021

Oooooh. This sounds like it could be fun!

I’ll buy the popcorn, but I won’t pay for the book: https://t.co/Qkg19V9wdm — Patricia A. Smith🆘🍑🆘 (@nonconfromist) September 9, 2021

The list of people who hopped on the anti-Trump gravy train over the years is long and undistinguished. Their impact is similarly anemic.

This is what happens when your political opponents and their media lapdogs attack you as a “Nazi,” “white supremacist” and “dictator” every day for five straight years: It inoculates you against banal criticism from disgruntled ex-employees.

