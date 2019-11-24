Report of Trans Teen's 'Frankenstein Hack Job' Should Be Required Reading Before Surgery

Before any gender reassignment surgery, there should be voices other than doctors advising the patient on whether to go ahead with the life-altering procedure. One transgender teenager’s story would make the perfect required reading to drive home the reality of the surgery.

The story of a 19-year-old named Nathaniel comes from a letter sent to Walt Heyer, a former transgender person who now writes extensively on the topic of transitioning and de-transitioning, including issuing a warning to Caitlyn Jenner.

Nathaniel’s brush with gender reassignment surgery is as grotesque as it is haunting — it could happen to any teen with enough perverse “support.”

According to an article Heyer wrote in The Daily Signal, Nathaniel said he was bullied as a young child for playing “girl games.”

Eventually, Nathaniel would discover pornography and learn about transgenderism.

Convinced that he had finally discovered what was missing in his life, the teen told his mother after much deliberation that he thought he was transgender. Instead of helping him through a confusing episode, however, she took him to an “informed consent clinic.”

Nathaniel was 15 years old at the time.

After the visits started, the young man began to lose interest in things that once held his attention. Things would eventually get much worse.

“I stopped reading, drawing, riding my bicycle,” Nathaniel explained. “I surrounded myself in an echo chamber that supported and validated my poor decisions, because the others were also, unfortunately, stuck in that pit, too.”

Shortly after turning 18, Nathaniel underwent one of the most extreme surgeries offered to transgender people. The procedure, a total removal of his genitalia and a refashioning of the area, is sometimes called the “bottom surgery.”

The procedure did nothing to help Nathaniel.

“Now that I’m all healed from the surgeries, I regret them,” he said. “The result of the bottom surgery looks like a Frankenstein hack job at best, and that got me thinking critically about myself.”

“I had turned myself into a plastic-surgery facsimile of a woman, but I knew I still wasn’t one. I became (and to an extent, still feel) deeply depressed.”

Unfortunately for Nathaniel, he discovered only too late what the left fights tooth and nail to suppress.

A male, no matter what he thinks he is on the “inside,” will always be a male. There is no surgery, hormone, procedure or therapy that can reverse this basic biological fact.

Doctors and medical professionals that seemingly ignore this, urging their patients to take more drastic and extreme steps to “confirm” their gender identity, are bordering on malpractice when it comes to guiding young people into this irreversible surgery.

While there was no voice to help Nathaniel and others like him to see the truth about the procedure, a growing wave of ex-transgenders wising up to the truth may soon change this paradigm for good.

