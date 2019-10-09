Report: Trey Gowdy Joins Trump Legal Team

“The Bulldog” might be battling for Donald Trump now.

The Associated Press reported Tuesday that former GOP Rep. Trey Gowdy, whose hard-nosed approach to battling the Obama administration made him a hero to many American conservatives, has joined President Donald Trump’s legal team as House Democrats push their impeachment efforts.

Gowdy and the White House haven’t confirmed the report.

But there’s no doubt the straight-talking former federal prosecutor from South Carolina would be a solid addition to the Trump team.

In the House of Representatives during the Obama years, Gowdy was a key player in investigating then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s responsibility for the 2012 terrorist attack on a U.S. diplomatic outpost in Benghazi, Libya, that killed four Americans, including the ambassador to Libya.

TRENDING: Resolution To Expel Nancy Pelosi from Congress Introduced Pursuant to Article 1, Section 5 of the US Constitution

Since leaving the House and joining Fox News as a contributor, he has kept the heat on House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, who has become the face, along with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of the Trump impeachment movement.

Do you want to see Trey Gowdy back in action for Team Trump? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (1528 Votes) 1% (9 Votes)

It’s important to remember that this was still tentative Wednesday morning.

Trump attorney Jay Sekulow told The Hill on Tuesday night that the White House was “in discussion with Trey about joining our team,” but said no final decision had been reached.

Still, Bloomberg News reported that Gowdy was at the White House on Tuesday before a letter was drafted to Pelosi declaring that the White House would not participate in the House impeachment process because it is being treated unfairly.

Gowdy has reportedly been tapped to serve as outside counsel to Trump, and won’t technically work for the White House.

Word that Gowdy — whose tenacious method of questioning has earned him the nickname of “The Bulldog” among his admirers — is on board with Trump spread fast.

The news was warmly welcomed by Trump backers.

RELATED: 'Bias Kills Investigations:' Trey Gowdy Goes Off on Lying Schiff

Stoked for the new season! pic.twitter.com/80OSy83mCE — NickPapaGiorgio (@owwnowbrowncow) October 9, 2019

Will be sleeping much better at night! Hope he runs in 2024! — MsSue (@RhapsodyRegrets) October 9, 2019

Yes sir, I think it’s on now! When the going gets tough, the tough get going. — Just Martha (@MT59421884) October 9, 2019

There was some grumbling, however, that the outcome of the House investigation of Benghazi failed to change much.

Thanks largely to stonewalling by the Obama White House and Clinton herself, it certainly didn’t derail Clinton’s political career — it took Trump to do that.

Couldn’t handle Hillary in the Benghazi investigation so I’m not too thrilled. — Tim Barnes (@Jakespeck) October 9, 2019

But overall, Gowdy’s popularity among conservatives and, more importantly, his no-nonsense approach to the kind of legal battles the president will be facing, would make him an instant star player on the Trump team.

If “The Bulldog” is really on board with Trump, then Democrats are in for a fight they didn’t expect.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.