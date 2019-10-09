SECTIONS
Commentary News
Print

Report: Trey Gowdy Joins Trump Legal Team

×
By Joe Saunders
Published October 9, 2019 at 7:52am
Print

“The Bulldog” might be battling for Donald Trump now.

The Associated Press reported Tuesday that former GOP Rep. Trey Gowdy, whose hard-nosed approach to battling the Obama administration made him a hero to many American conservatives, has joined President Donald Trump’s legal team as House Democrats push their impeachment efforts.

Gowdy and the White House haven’t confirmed the report.

But there’s no doubt the straight-talking former federal prosecutor from South Carolina would be a solid addition to the Trump team.

In the House of Representatives during the Obama years, Gowdy was a key player in investigating then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s responsibility for the 2012 terrorist attack on a U.S. diplomatic outpost in Benghazi, Libya, that killed four Americans, including the ambassador to Libya.

TRENDING: Resolution To Expel Nancy Pelosi from Congress Introduced Pursuant to Article 1, Section 5 of the US Constitution

Since leaving the House and joining Fox News as a contributor, he has kept the heat on House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, who has become the face, along with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of the Trump impeachment movement.

Do you want to see Trey Gowdy back in action for Team Trump?

It’s important to remember that this was still tentative Wednesday morning.

Trump attorney Jay Sekulow told The Hill on Tuesday night that the White House was “in discussion with Trey about joining our team,” but said no final decision had been reached.

Still, Bloomberg News reported that Gowdy was at the White House on Tuesday before a letter was drafted to Pelosi declaring that the White House would not participate in the House impeachment process because it is being treated unfairly.

Gowdy has reportedly been tapped to serve as outside counsel to Trump, and won’t technically work for the White House.

Word that Gowdy — whose tenacious method of questioning has earned him the nickname of “The Bulldog” among his admirers — is on board with Trump spread fast.

The news was warmly welcomed by Trump backers.

RELATED: Meghan McCain Silences Liberal Laughter on 'The View': Trey Gowdy Is 'Good News for Trump, Bad News for Democrats'

There was some grumbling, however, that the outcome of the House investigation of Benghazi failed to change much.

Thanks largely to stonewalling by the Obama White House and Clinton herself, it certainly didn’t derail Clinton’s political career — it took Trump to do that.

But overall, Gowdy’s popularity among conservatives and, more importantly, his no-nonsense approach to the kind of legal battles the president will be facing, would make him an instant star player on the Trump team.

If “The Bulldog” is really on board with Trump, then Democrats are in for a fight they didn’t expect.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American







Fox Business' Varney Slams Athletes Who Insult Trump, Cower When It Comes to China
Meghan McCain Silences Liberal Laughter on 'The View': Trey Gowdy Is 'Good News for Trump, Bad News for Democrats'
Trump Unloads on Fox News over Headline-Grabbing Impeachment Poll: 'So Different Than It Used To Be'
Sen. Tom Cotton Blasts Intelligence IG for Holding Back Information on 'Whistleblower'
Damning Transcript of Bill Clinton Call Shows He Asked for Tony Blair's Help To Influence Election
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×