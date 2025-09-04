Report: Trump Admin Considering Banning Transgenders from Owning Guns

The Trump administration is reportedly weighing a ban on gun ownership for self-described transgender individuals.

Mary Margaret Olohan of The Daily Wire reported Thursday, “BREAKING: The Justice Department is deliberating banning guns for transgenders as part of a range of options blocking mentally unstable individuals from committing acts of violence, @realDailyWire has learned. Story to come.”

BREAKING: The Justice Department is deliberating banning guns for transgenders as part of a range of options blocking mentally unstable individuals from committing acts of violence, @realDailyWire has learned. Story to come. — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) September 4, 2025

She later added: “I’m told that a senior DOJ official said, discussing the matter: ‘We’re not playing semantics with words like dysphoria. We’re talking about trannies, and we don’t think they should have guns.’”

I'm told that a senior DOJ official said, discussing the matter: “We’re not playing semantics with words like dysphoria. We’re talking about trannies, and we don’t think they should have guns.” https://t.co/Aj80fhqvor — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) September 4, 2025

In a full report for The Daily Wire, Olohan wrote that “in the wake of the latest deadly attack on a school by a transgender-identifying individual, President Donald Trump’s Justice Department is considering blocking trans-identifying people from buying firearms.”

“Individuals within the DOJ are reviewing ways to ensure that mentally ill individuals suffering from gender dysphoria are unable to obtain firearms while they are unstable and unwell,” a source told The Daily Wire.

The Justice Department’s conversations reportedly focus on the fact that those who identify as transgender suffer from gender dysphoria, which was categorized as a mental disorder until recent years.

A Justice Department spokesman would not confirm specific measures but admitted that a “range of options” is under review.

“Under Attorney General Bondi’s leadership this Department of Justice is actively considering a range of options to prevent mentally unstable individuals from committing acts of violence, especially at schools,” the spokesman remarked.

The push follows a string of shootings involving transgender-identifying individuals.

Last week’s attack at Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis saw trans-identifying shooter Robin Westman, a male born as Robert, kill two children and injure 17 more people.

The Daily Wire reported that the White House’s draft national security strategy on domestic terrorism will address transgender violence directly.

Westman’s massacre came two years after a trans-identifying woman who viewed herself as male — Audrey Hale — killed Christian school children in Nashville.

Concerning Police had responded on at least 4 occasions between 2003 – 2016 and on 2 occasions in 2018 to the home of Robert Westman. RM later changed his name to Robin when he was 17YO, with the authority of his mother, Mary Westman. Note: RM would later say in documents he… pic.twitter.com/mrkgq56KgQ — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) August 29, 2025

On Tuesday, Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz blamed the guns on the shooting in his state while speaking to CBS News.

“The thing that makes America unique in terms of shootings is we just have more guns and the wrong kinds of guns that are on the streets,” he said.

Democrats have long pushed for broad restrictions on guns.

But a DOJ source told The Daily Wire on trans ownership, “Democrats have called for common sense gun laws for a long time. This seems pretty common sense.”

As The Western Journal reported last week, trans-identifying individuals make up less than 1 percent of the population but account for roughly 40 percent of school shooters since 2020.

