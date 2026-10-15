President Donald Trump’s administration is looking toward building a case to strip Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar of her citizenship, according to reports.

The effort, which included a raid on Omar’s house in Washington, D.C., on Monday morning, is targeting the lawmaker over her alleged use of a fake birthdate on her naturalization paperwork.

Omar, who was naturalized in 2000, claimed that she was a minor at the time, yet her birthdate as listed publicly would have made her as at least 18 when she attempted to get citizenship automatically through her naturalized father.

If she were 18 or older, she would have had to apply independently.

Omar then allegedly modified her official birthdate to read 1982. She has previously claimed that her birth records were destroyed when she was fleeing Somalia.

The Trump administration has already been involved in an effort to identify and strip citizenship from individuals who have lied on their applications, The Wall Street Journal noted — and Omar “could become the highest-profile — and most controversial — part of that effort.”

BREAKING WSJ: The Trump admin’s investigation into Rep. Ilhan Omar is aimed at building a case to strip her of her U.S. citizenship and ultimately deport her, according to U.S. officials and other people familiar with the probe. https://t.co/PHvSOihjJN — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 14, 2026

Should Rep. Ilhan Omar be deported back to Somalia? Yes, she should be held accountable No, it's politically motivated Only if proven guilty Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, she should be held accountable 94% (756 votes) No, it's politically motivated 0% (2 votes) Only if proven guilty 6% (46 votes)

As part of the raid, federal agents seized Omar’s phone and other documents.

They’ve also issued subpoenas for Omar’s family members, including her sister.

“Today in the Washington, D.C., area, Homeland Security Investigations executed a judicially authorized search warrant secured by the Department of Justice,” the Justice Department said in a statement on Monday after the raid.

“This enforcement action is part of an ongoing federal investigation.”

While Omar has maintained that this was a political operation meant to silence her, a federal judge in Washington, D.C., signed off on the warrant, and a source told the media there was “compelling evidence” of a federal crime.

However, The Wall Street Journal article was the first positive indication that the Trump administration was looking to make Omar the highest-profile case of denaturalization.

In addition, the Wednesday evening report indicated it was a “multipronged effort… both on the congresswoman and actions of her deceased father.”

A report from the New York Post on Tuesday indicated that Omar’s father had been a military commander for the Somali regime, which would have made him ineligible for asylum under U.S. law.

“Nur Said was a military officer who was loyal to the regime until the end,” Oxford University academic Mohamed Haji Ingiriis told the outlet.

“He was part and parcel of those who caused and created the mayhem they ‘fled’ to live comfortably in the United States.”

“He only fled when the dictatorship fell in 1991,” Ingiriis added. “He was the beneficiary of the military regime and should not have been given asylum whatsoever.”

While the investigation into Omar has been ongoing, the president insisted that he had not specifically targeted her as an example.

President Trump on federal agents raiding Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) home: “I’ve always found her to be totally crooked personally, but that has nothing to do with me. I think she’s a terrible person, just a complainer.” https://t.co/8U73L5ldDc — CSPAN (@cspan) October 12, 2026

“I’ve always found her to be totally crooked, personally,” Trump said after the raid on Monday. “But that has nothing to do with me. I think she’s a terrible person, just a complainer.

“She comes from a country that is a non-country,” he added. “And then she comes over here and she complains about our Constitution. I think she’s a terrible person.”

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