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Rep. Ilhan Omar and Rep. Angie Craig arrive outside of the regional ICE headquarters at the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building on Jan. 10, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Rep. Ilhan Omar and Rep. Angie Craig arrive outside of the regional ICE headquarters at the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building on Jan. 10, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Stephen Maturen / Getty Images)

Report: Trump Admin. Intends to Deport Ilhan Omar Over Immigration Fraud Allegations

 By C. Douglas Golden  October 15, 2026 at 6:29am
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President Donald Trump’s administration is looking toward building a case to strip Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar of her citizenship, according to reports.

The effort, which included a raid on Omar’s house in Washington, D.C., on Monday morning, is targeting the lawmaker over her alleged use of a fake birthdate on her naturalization paperwork.

Omar, who was naturalized in 2000, claimed that she was a minor at the time, yet her birthdate as listed publicly would have made her as at least 18 when she attempted to get citizenship automatically through her naturalized father.

If she were 18 or older, she would have had to apply independently.

Omar then allegedly modified her official birthdate to read 1982. She has previously claimed that her birth records were destroyed when she was fleeing Somalia.

The Trump administration has already been involved in an effort to identify and strip citizenship from individuals who have lied on their applications, The Wall Street Journal noted — and Omar “could become the highest-profile — and most controversial — part of that effort.”

Should Rep. Ilhan Omar be deported back to Somalia?

As part of the raid, federal agents seized Omar’s phone and other documents.

They’ve also issued subpoenas for Omar’s family members, including her sister.

“Today in the Washington, D.C., area, Homeland Security Investigations executed a judicially authorized search warrant secured by the Department of Justice,” the Justice Department said in a statement on Monday after the raid.

“This enforcement action is part of an ongoing federal investigation.”

Related:
Breaking: The DOJ Has Seized Ilhan Omar's Phone

While Omar has maintained that this was a political operation meant to silence her, a federal judge in Washington, D.C., signed off on the warrant, and a source told the media there was “compelling evidence” of a federal crime.

However, The Wall Street Journal article was the first positive indication that the Trump administration was looking to make Omar the highest-profile case of denaturalization.

In addition, the Wednesday evening report indicated it was a “multipronged effort… both on the congresswoman and actions of her deceased father.”

A report from the New York Post on Tuesday indicated that Omar’s father had been a military commander for the Somali regime, which would have made him ineligible for asylum under U.S. law.

“Nur Said was a military officer who was loyal to the regime until the end,” Oxford University academic Mohamed Haji Ingiriis told the outlet.

“He was part and parcel of those who caused and created the mayhem they ‘fled’ to live comfortably in the United States.”

“He only fled when the dictatorship fell in 1991,” Ingiriis added. “He was the beneficiary of the military regime and should not have been given asylum whatsoever.”

While the investigation into Omar has been ongoing, the president insisted that he had not specifically targeted her as an example.

“I’ve always found her to be totally crooked, personally,” Trump said after the raid on Monday. “But that has nothing to do with me. I think she’s a terrible person, just a complainer.

“She comes from a country that is a non-country,” he added. “And then she comes over here and she complains about our Constitution. I think she’s a terrible person.”

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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