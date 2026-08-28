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An American flag is reflected off bulletproof glass as President Donald Trump watches the end of the NTT Indycar Series Sunday in Washington, D.C.
An American flag is reflected off bulletproof glass as President Donald Trump watches the end of the NTT Indycar Series Sunday in Washington, D.C. (Mike Kropf / Getty Images)

Report: Trump Admin Nearing 'Massive' Venezuelan Oil Deal

 By Bryan Chai  August 27, 2026 at 5:21pm
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As Americans grapple with fluctuating prices at the gas pump, it appears President Donald Trump’s administration is taking a proactive approach to the problem.

According to a scoop from Axios, the U.S. is nearing a “massive” oil deal with Venezuela.

And “massive” actually feels apt here: The U.S. is reportedly in talks of taking an ownership stake in Venezuela’s large oil industry.

Two unnamed U.S. officials reiterated to Axios just how monumental a potential move this could be.

“Calling this deal huge would be an understatement,” one of the officials said. “It is massive.”

A second official added: “President Trump is close to securing America’s energy future for generations to come, not just in the U.S. but in the hemisphere.”

The deal, which would be one of the very first of its kind, would more than double America’s oil reserves — a notable development, given the current state of the Strait of Hormuz.

Still in its early stages, it’s not abundantly clear what this deal would exactly involve.

Axios reported that “not all of Venezuela’s 300 billion barrels of proven reserves” will be involved in the deal.

Rather, it appears American ownership stake will involve over a dozen “productive” oil fields.

Related:
US Military Arrives in Venezuela to Coordinate Earthquake Relief Efforts

Bloomberg noted further details, including the potential length of such a business arrangement.

“Negotiators from both countries are discussing the plan, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private,” Bloomberg reported.

The outlet further added: “Some of them said a possible arrangement that has been discussed is a 100-year-lease on several oilfields.”

These seismic moves come more than six months after a daring U.S. military operation successfully captured Venezuelan strongman Nicolás Maduro.

Dubbed “Operation Absolute Resolve,” the early January operation saw American personnel swiftly swoop into Venezuela to capture Maduro and his wife, both of whom are currently standing trial stateside.

The successful capture led to a bevy of positive fallout, including the U.S. embassy reopening in Venezuela and the return of captured U.S. citizens.

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Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




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