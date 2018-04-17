Report: Trump Admin Plans to Create Arab Army to Stabilize Syria

The Trump administration is seeking to raise an army of Arab soldiers from Syria’s neighboring countries that would take over for American troops and help stabilize the northeastern part of the country after the defeat of the Islamic State group, according to U.S. officials.

John Bolton, President Donald Trump’s new national security adviser, has called Egypt’s acting intelligence chief to ask if Cairo would contribute troops to the effort, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

The plan comes as the Trump administration searches for a way forward in Syria after launching punitive strikes against targets associated with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s chemical weapons program.

There are about 2,000 American troops deployed inside Syria, and Trump has expressed a desire to withdraw at least some of them this year.

Still, top administration officials say American troops will remain in Syria until three goals are been met: defeating the Islamic State group, preventing the further use of chemical weapons in the region, and ensuring the United States’ ability to keep watch on Iran.

As he mentioned in his address announcing the allied strikes, Trump is seeking to enlist the help of regional governments to accomplish those objectives.

“We have asked our partners to take greater responsibility for securing their home region, including contributing larger amounts of money,” Trump said Friday night.

In addition to Egypt, the Trump administration has asked Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates to chip in billions of dollars for reconstruction in Syria.

Do you support the Trump administration's Syria strategy? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

It has also asked those nations to deploy troops, as well, according to The WSJ report.

The plan to use an Arab force to police a wide swath of Syrian territory is sure to run into roadblocks, given the region’s complex political and foreign policy dynamics.

Though it has a large army, Egypt is currently preoccupied with fighting an entrenched Islamic State group affiliate in its Sinai peninsula and securing its chaotic border with Libya.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE are bogged down in their own war against Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Moreover, past attempts by Washington to persuade either country to send troops to Syria have been unsuccessful.

RELATED: Trump Admin Makes Chinese Company Pay Steep Price for Cutting Deal with Iran

The Trump administration is counting on its close relationship with Saudi Arabia and the UAE to make a difference this time, U.S. officials say.

Trump has already asked Riyadh to contribute $4 billion for rebuilding efforts in former Islamic State group territory.

A version of this article previously appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.