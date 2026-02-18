Report: Trump Adviser Says There's a '90% Chance' of War with Iran in Coming Weeks

Amid differing interpretations of talks taking place between Iran and the United States, a new report said war between Iran and America is growing more and more likely.

The report from the Beltway news outlet Axios says a regional, weeks-long conflict that would pit Iran against the U.S. and Israel could start within weeks if President Donald Trump decides that the negotiations over the future of Iran’s nuclear program amount to nothing more than Tehran stringing the U.S. along with no intention of ever reaching an agreement.

“The boss is getting fed up. Some people around him warn him against going to war with Iran, but I think there is 90 percent chance we see kinetic action in the next few weeks,” an unidentified “Trump adviser” said, according to the report.

Gauging progress in the talks depends upon the source.

Vice President J.D. Vance said Iran has been given two weeks to come up with acceptable proposals concerning its program to enrich uranium so that it can produce a nuclear bomb, according to a report Tuesday in The Wall Street Journal.

Vance said the talks had not achieved any breakthrough.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi took a more optimistic tone, saying that a “set of guiding principles,” had been reached, according to a The New York Times report Tuesday. He did not say what those were or when talks would resume.

The same report also cited an unnamed U.S. official as saying progress had been made.

According to Axios, a U.S.-Iran conflict would “look more like full-fledged war than last month’s pinpoint operation in Venezuela” and would be “more existential for the regime” in Iran.

As the talks have dragged on, the United States has beefed up its military presence in the Middle East, with one aircraft carrier — the USS Abraham Lincoln — already in the region and another — the USS Gerald R. Ford — en route. More than 150 U.S. military cargo flights have moved weapons systems and ammunition to the region, according to Axios.

Axios also reported that 50 fighter jets — F-35s, F-22s and F-16s — have also been shifted to the region.

Iran is talking tough as the buildup grows.

“The Americans constantly say that they’ve sent a warship toward Iran,” Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said, according to The Hill. “Of course, a warship is a dangerous piece of military hardware.

“However, more dangerous than that warship is the weapon that can send that warship to the bottom of the sea,” he said.

On Friday, Trump – who has pursued a carrot-and-stick approach to Iran on its nuclear program – was asked if he wanted regime change in Iran.

“Seems like that would be the best thing that could happen,” he said, according to the New York Post.

“For 47 years, they’ve been talking and talking and talking. In the meantime, we’ve lost a lot of lives while they talk,” he said.

