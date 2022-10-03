The departing Trump administration prepared some surprises for the Biden administration, according to excerpts of a new book.

According to the Washington Examiner, the book “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America” by Maggie Haberman said some Trump administration staffers played tricks as their time in the White House wound down.

An excerpt says that an employee of former Director of the Presidential Personnel Office John McEntee stuffed pictures of Hunter Biden into an air conditioning unit in the White House.

As a result, the unit was broken, according to the book.

The book said that Biden’s incoming team faced hurdles from Trump’s team in getting information and connections Biden staffers wanted.

“I told them to fix it,” former chief of staff Mark Meadows told incoming chief of staff Ron Klain, according to the book, but there was no change.

Meadows at one point allegedly rejected Biden aides’ request for access to a computer system to begin budget planning.

Meadows said, Biden staffers “can’t expect us to endorse your spending plans,” the book said.

The book also claimed that in the final days of the embattled administration, Meadows sent a text to Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, according to Politico.

Should the Trump aide have done this? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 61% (448 Votes) No: 39% (285 Votes)

“This is a fight of good versus evil,” Meadows wrote, the book claimed.

The book, which paints Trump as erratic, also claimed that at one point he was ready to fire his daughter, Ivanka, and her husband, Jared Kushner, according to CNN.

Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich downplayed much of the book’s contents.

“While coastal elites obsess over boring books chock-full of anonymously-sourced mistruths, America is a nation in decline. President Trump is focused on saving America, and there’s nothing the fake news can do about it,” he said.

Trump lashed out at the book on his platform Truth Social.

“Here we go again! Another Fake book is out, this one, supposedly very boring and stale, by self appointed head case, Failing (unfunded liability!) New York Times writer, Maggie Haberman. In it she tells many made up stories, with zero fact checking or confirmation by anyone who would know, like me,” Trump wrote.

“In one case she lies about me wanting to fire my daughter, Ivanka, and Jared. WRONG, pure fiction. Never even crossed my mind. Just have to fight trouble making creeps like Maggie, and all the rest!” he continued.

A later post mocked Haberman.

“Maggot Hagerman of the Unfunded Liability plagued New York Times is my self appointed Biographer, even though she got the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax & the Mueller Report conclusion completely wrong, & refused to write about the FACT that the Democrats spied on my campaign, Lied to Congress, & Cheated and Lied to the FISA Court. Maggot was also duped on Impeachment Hoax #1 & Impeachment Hoax #2, & said in 2016 that, ‘Trump will NOT run for President.’ She is a bad writer with very bad sources!” Trump wrote.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.