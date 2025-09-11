Report: Trump Had 'Angry' Phone Call with Netanyahu Immediately After Qatar Strike

Israel’s strike on terrorist Hamas leaders Tuesday ruptured more than the roofs of Hamas headquarters in the Persian Gulf state of Qatar.

It sparked an angry phone call between President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over Israel’s conduct of the operation, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Despite early reports that the White House had approved the attack in advance, Trump complained, in the words of the report, that he had been “blindsided.”

Trump, according to the report, was initially irate that the administration didn’t know about the attack until it was already underway — and it was reported by the U.S. military.

But Netanyahu explained that there was only a small amount of time for Israel to hit Hamas and the decision had to be made quickly, according to the report.

The two men later had a second, less-heated conversation, The Wall Street Journal reported, where Trump appeared more interested in knowing whether the attack had succeeded in taking out the terrorist group’s top leadership. According to the report, Hamas claimed its leaders had survived, but six lower-ranking members had died.

Trump’s apparent ambivalence about the attack was evident from statements from White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt at a news briefing on Tuesday.

Leavitt read from a statement that Trump posted Tuesday to the Truth Social social media platform. The statement first indicated the U.S. was not pleased with the attack, but then acknowledged its ultimate aim.

“Unilaterally bombing inside Qatar, a sovereign nation and close ally of the United States that is working very hard and bravely taking risks with us to broker peace, does not advance Israel’s or America’s goals,” Leavitt said.

“However, eliminating Hamas, who have profited off the misery of those living in Gaza, is a worthy goal ….

“President Trump believes this unfortunate incident could serve as an opportunity for peace.”

The twin reactions are an indication of the tightrope Trump is walking in the Middle East — outspoken and unyielding in his support for Israel’s war against Hamas, but also working to maintain cordial relations with Arab powers in the region.

Qatar is the site of a major U.S. military base — the one that was attacked by Iran in June after the U.S. bombed Iranian nuclear development sites.

The country also offered Trump a gift of a jumbo jet plane to be converted into a new Air Force One.

But Trump, unlike his predecessor, President Joe Biden, has never wavered in his support for Israel and Netanyahu’s leadership.

He has also been clear about the aim of stopping the fighting.

“I want ALL of the Hostages, and bodies of the dead, released, and this War to END, NOW!” he wrote in his Truth Social post.

