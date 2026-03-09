Report: Trump Would Back Plan to Kill Iran's New Supreme Leader if He Doesn't Bow to U.S. Demands

A new report said President Donald Trump would support the elimination of Iran’s new supreme leader if he becomes an obstacle to Trump’s postwar goals for Iran.

Mojtaba Khamenei, the 56-year-old son of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, was selected to lead Iran.

According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, discussed by Mediaite, White House insiders said that Trump “has told aides he would back the killing of new Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei if he proves unwilling to cede to U.S. demands, such as ending Iran’s nuclear development.”

The report is attributed to “current and former U.S. officials.”

The report indicated that the assassination would likely be conducted by Israel. The White House declined to comment on the report.

Trump said last week he opposed the selection of Mojtaba Khamenei, according to NBC News.

“They are wasting their time. Khamenei’s son is a lightweight. I have to be involved in the appointment,” he said. “Khamenei’s son is unacceptable to me.”

Trump also said the new leader “is not going to last long” without Trump’s approval.

When the New York Post asked Trump about the new leader on Monday, Trump replied, “Not going to tell you. Not going to tell you. I’m not happy with him.”

In an interview with Time released last week, Trump said that the U.S. must “be able to deal with sane and rational people” after the war.

“One of the things I’m going to be asking for is the ability to work with them on choosing a new leader,” he said.

“I’m not going through this to end up with another Khamenei. I want to be involved in the selection. They can select, but we have to make sure it’s somebody that’s reasonable to the United States,” Trump continued.

Trump told NBC News that “We don’t want someone who would rebuild over a 10-year period.”

Trump on Monday indicated the war could be winding down sooner than the weeks-long conflict he had earlier predicted, according to CBS News.

Trump said the war is “very far ahead of schedule.”

“I think the war is very complete, pretty much,” he said. “They have no navy, no communications, they’ve got no air force. Their missiles are down to a scatter. Their drones are being blown up all over the place, including their manufacturing of drones. If you look, they have nothing left. There’s nothing left in a military sense.”

“Together, with our Israeli partners, we’re crushing the enemy in an overwhelming display of technical skill and military force,” he added. “Iran’s drone and missile capability is being utterly demolished. The navy is gone, it’s all lying at the bottom of the ocean.”

