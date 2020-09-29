Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Report: Trump Campaign Turns Down Biden Request for Debate Breaks: 'Our Guy Doesn't Need Breaks'

×
By Erin Coates
Published September 29, 2020 at 10:21am
P Share Print

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign has reportedly turned down Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s request for breaks during the first presidential debate Tuesday night.

Biden’s campaign had asked for a pair of breaks, one every 30 minutes, during the 90-minute commercial-free program over the last few weeks, but the Trump campaign has denied the request, according to Fox News.

“Our guy doesn’t need breaks,” a Trump campaign source told Fox.

“He gives 90-minute speeches all the time.”

The source added that there is an ongoing negotiation for Tuesday night’s debate and the upcoming two debates between Biden and Trump.

TRENDING: Driver Who Allegedly Rammed Pro-Trump Crowd Prayed To Go Out a Martyr, Posts Link Her to 'Caravan 4 Justice' Group

Trump’s campaign has reportedly asked for a third party to inspect each debater’s ears for electronic devices or transmitters prior to the start of the debate.

New York Post reporter Ebony Bowden tweeted Tuesday that Biden had agreed to the inspection several days ago, but has since backtracked and said he would refuse.

Do you think there should be breaks during the debate?

Over the weekend, Trump also called for Biden to be drug tested before or after the debate.

“I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night. Naturally, I will agree to take one also,” Trump tweeted.

“His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy???”

RELATED: Trump Calls for Biden To Be Drug Tested Before or After Tuesday Debate

During an August interview, Trump talked of having Biden drug tested because of the vastly different performances the former vice president put on during spring debates, arguing that Biden was uncharacteristically on point in his final debate with Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

“It wasn’t that he was Winston Churchill, because he wasn’t,” Trump told the Washington Examiner’s Byron York. “But it was a normal, boring debate.

“I don’t know how he could have been so incompetent in his debate performances and then, all of a sudden, be OK against Bernie.

“My point is, if you go back and watch some of those numerous debates, he was so bad. He wasn’t even coherent. And against Bernie, he was. And we’re calling for a drug test.”

Some say Biden simply goes hot and cold.

“He’s an uneven debate performer,” Democratic strategist Donna Brazile, former acting chair of the Democratic National Committee, told The Washington Post.

“When you think ‘Joe Biden,’ you don’t think, ‘Well, you know, he’s the king of the kings.’”

Fox News reached out to the bipartisan Commission on Presidential Debates for a response to the campaigns’ requests.

The first debate between Biden and Trump will start at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday and will be moderated by “Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Numerous New Yorkers Impacted by 'Nightmare' Absentee Ballot Blunders
Report: Trump Campaign Turns Down Biden Request for Debate Breaks: 'Our Guy Doesn't Need Breaks'
Trump Admin Teams with Respected Group To Make Big Move in Fight Against Child Exploitation
Statue of Iconic WWII Photograph May Remain in Place After GOP Lawmaker Steps In
Second Arrest Made in Connection with Death of 5-Year-Old Cannon Hinnant
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×