Report: Trump Considering Some Familiar Names for Secretary of State, Secretary of Defense

President-elect Donald Trump is likely to put familiar faces in key roles to address global security issues, according to a new report.

Trump is almost two months from returning to the White House, which means there will be a parade of names trotted out as being under consideration, much like the lengthy list of allies mentioned when Trump was considering his running mate.

However, Trump has sent some signals that Axios thinks could be clues to his thinking.

For one, Trump values loyalty and Axios said Trump felt “burned” by some members of his national security operation during his first term.

Trump has also said during the campaign he wants to be a global peacemaker by ending the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

This time around, Axios wrote, Trump will not be looking at former generals as much as individuals with private sector experience.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell, who advised Trump on foreign policy during the campaign, is a top contender to become Secretary of State, Axios cited sources it did not name as saying.

Republican Sen. Bill Hagerty, of Tennessee, who was Trump’s ambassador to Japan, and Robert O’Brien, Trump’s former national security adviser, are also in the running, Axios reported.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Republican Rep. Michael Waltz of Florida are among the names mentioned for Secretary of Defense, Axios wrote.

Waltz might also be in the running to lead the CIA, as is John Ratcliffe, Trump’s former Director of National Intelligence.

Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York is one name mentioned as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.

The Transition Team is co-chaired by Howard Lutnick, the CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, and Linda McMahon, who directed the Small Business Administration when Trump was president before, according to the New York Post.

Others on the team include Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., Robert F. Kennedy Jr., former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii and Vice President-elect Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio.

The Post’s run-downs of who might land where included North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum or Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy as Secretary of Energy.

The Post also suggested Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida could be in the running to become Secretary of State.

Reuters suggested that the Secretary of Homeland Security could be either Tom Homan, Trump’s one-time acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement; or Chad Wolf, who was acting homeland security secretary for part of Trump’s first term.

Reuters also named Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah as among those who might be considered to become attorney general.

