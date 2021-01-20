Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Report: Trump Is Considering Forming a New Political Party

×
By Erin Coates
Published January 20, 2021 at 9:12am
Mewe Share P Share

Outgoing President Donald Trump is reportedly considering forming a new political party once he is out of office, according to people familiar with the matter.

Trump had discussed the idea with several aides and other close confidants in the past week, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, citing sources that the paper did not name.

The new party would be called the “Patriot Party” and would join other third parties, like the Libertarian Party and Green Party, according to the outlet.

Third parties have not traditionally drawn enough support to play a major role in national elections.

The last third-party candidate to win a statewide federal election was George Wallace in 1968, Business Insider reported.

TRENDING: 'I Will Not Be Silenced': Tara Reade Speaks Out on Biden's Inauguration

The far-right segregationist Alabama governor won five states while running as the American Independent Party’s nominee.

It is unclear at this time how serious Trump is about starting this new party.

To be active in national elections, a new party must register with the Federal Election Committee after it has reached certain fundraising or spending thresholds, according to the FEC’s website.

Trump has garnered a large group of supporters since he emerged in 2016 as the Republican Party’s presidential nominee, many of whom were not deeply involved in Republican politics before.

Would you support a third party headed by Trump?

According to an aggregate of various polls from FiveThirtyEight, 39.3 percent of likely or registered voters approved of Trump as of Wednesday and 56.8 percent disapproved of him.

The Trump White House declined to comment on the matter to The Wall Street Journal.

Republican Party officials would most likely oppose any efforts Trump makes to form a new political party.

Trump has also sparred with elected Republican leaders following the Jan. 6 incursion of the U.S. Capitol.

Ten Republican House members sided with Democrats and passed an article of impeachment last week against Trump for “incitement of insurrection.”

RELATED: Twitter Faces Lawsuit for Allegedly Refusing to Remove Child Porn Weeks After Purging Right-Wing Accounts

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said last week that the rioters were “provoked by the president.”

“The mob was fed lies,” the Kentucky Republican said.

“They were provoked by the president and other powerful people, and they tried to use fear and violence to stop a specific proceeding of the first branch of the federal government, which they did not like.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Fauci Announces US Will Stay in World Health Organization, a Reversal from Trump
Head of Bishops' Conference Has Inauguration Day Message About Biden's 'Evil' Policies
Antifa Inauguration Day Rampage Leaves Trail of Destruction
Biden Removes Military Flags, Andrew Jackson Portrait on His First Day in Oval Office
17 House Republicans Send Inauguration Day Letter to Biden
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×