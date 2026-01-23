Share
The brief encounter took place backstage while California Gov. Gavin Newsom, right, and President Donald Trump were attending the World Economic Forum's annual meeting this week in Davos, Switzerland.
Report: Trump and Gavin Newsom Had a Surprising Interaction When They Crossed Paths at Davos

 By Randy DeSoto  January 23, 2026 at 11:46am
President Donald Trump and California Gov. Gavin Newsom reportedly had a friendly backstage chat at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, despite the recent barbs exchanged in public.

Political commentator Mark Halperin posted Friday on social media, “According to sources in both camps, the two men engaged in affable small talk backstage in a wide hallway area before the president’s speech.”

“There was friendly banter all around, and mutual laughter when the president announced, ‘Gavin, we’re good,'” Halperin said. “Newsom, no stranger to faux towel snapping, gave Trump a little s*** in a jovial and jokey manner.”

Halperin noted that White House chief of staff Susie Wiles and press secretary Karoline Leavitt also engaged Newsom in a friendly manner. In contrast, deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller was “less enthusiastic” about joining in the bipartisan moment.

Newsom, who is expected to run for president in 2028, took some shots at Trump while in Davos, including telling a reporter regarding the controversy over Greenland that it was time to stand up to the American leader.

“It’s time to have principles. It’s time to stand strong,” Newsom said. “I can’t take this complicity. People rolling over. I should have brought a bunch of knee pads for all the world leaders … I hope people understand how pathetic they look on the world stage, at least from an American perspective. It’s embarrassing … Diplomacy with Donald Trump? He’s a T. rex. You mate with him, or he devours you .”

While speaking to the World Economic Forum, Newsom brought a pair of kneepads to illustrate his point.

Related:
Watch: Scott Bessent Unleashes on Gavin Newsom at Davos, Gives Him a Painful New Nickname

Trump wrote Thursday in a Truth Social post, “Gavin Newscum, as a ‘Lame Duck’ Governor of a Failing State, should not be at Davos running around screaming for the attention of Foreign Leaders, and embarrassing our Country.”

“He made a mockery of himself, and everybody, including his staff, knows it! He should get the permits so that people can build their homes destroyed by the fire that he could have prevented if he would have allowed water to flow from the Pacific Northwest,” Trump continued.

“He should finish his monstrously ‘overbudget and behind schedule’ Railroad, from San Francisco to L.A., one of the Greatest Public Disasters in History, and focus on stopping Crime in the streets of California Cities — Then finish out his term, and GO HOME!”

Trump concluded, “With a record like he’s got, the ruination of one of the most beautiful places on Earth, where people are leaving in droves, it is unimaginable that he could run for President but, who knows, it’s a very strange World!”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent took some shots at Newsom at Davos, saying the governor, “who strikes me as Patrick Bateman meets Sparkle Beach Ken, may be the only Californian who knows less about economics than Kamala Harris.”

Bessent added on Friday, “I think he may be in over his hairdo. Being on the national stage is very different than being governor of California with no signature achievements.”

“I could say Gavin Newsom is a Brontosaurus with a brain the size of a walnut,” the treasury secretary added. “And if you brought the knee pads, maybe that was for his meeting with Alex Soros.”

