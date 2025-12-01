Share
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 09: U.S. President Donald Trump, joined by Secretary of State Marco Rubio (L) and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on October 09, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump spoke on the Israel and Hamas ceasefire and hostage deal saying the hostages may be released next week. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Report: Trump to Meet With Cabinet Members Monday to Talk 'Next Steps' on Venezuela

 By Jack Davis  December 1, 2025 at 8:52am
After ringing Venezuela with American forces offshore, President Donald Trump will meet with top aides Monday to chart his next steps, according to a new report.

On Saturday, Trump said in a Truth Social post that Venezuela’s airspace should be considered closed.

On Sunday, a report in the Miami Herald said that Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro was told by the White House in a recent phone call that the time to take his immediate family and leave the country is now.

The report said Maduro refused, saying he wanted to keep control of the nation’s armed forces.

Trump on Sunday confirmed he and Maduro spoke, according to The Hill.

Asked how he could categorize the call,  Trump said, “No, I wouldn’t say it went well or badly. It was a phone call.”

CNN reported that a 5 p.m. Monday meeting would cement the future of the American pressure campaign, which Trump has said is aimed at dismantling a narco-terrorist base of operations in Venezuela.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, and deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller are expected to attend, CNN reported, citing sources it did not name.

Trump last week said that after weeks of interdicting drug-carrying boats at sea, efforts to do so on land could begin “very soon.”

However, as noted by The Hill, on Sunday, Trump added, “Don’t read anything into it,” when asked if his airspace comment was a prelude to airstrikes.

Asked why airspace was being closed, Trump said, “Because we consider Venezuela to be not a very friendly country.”

“They sent millions of people really and probably a number in excess of that and a lot of those people shouldn’t be in our country from jails, from gangs, drug dealers, from all of the people that came into our country, shouldn’t have been in our country causing a lot of problems and drugs,” Trump said.

As noted by CBS, Venezuela pushed back against Trump’s airspace closure.

“No authority outside the Venezuelan institutionality has the power to interfere, block or condition the use of national airspace,” its government said in its statement Saturday, adding that it “unilaterally suspended” flights from American that took deported illegal immigrants back home.

The New York Post reported that the U.S. has 11 warships near Venezuela, headlined by the USS Gerald Ford Carrier Strike Group of more than 70 aircraft. About 15,000 U.S. service members are in the region.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
FRAUD: Watchdog Discovers Almost $100 Million in Obamacare Subsidies Were Paid for Dead People
Trump Wins Big in Court Again: Efforts to Throw National Guard Out of DC Thwarted
Trump Warns Democrats Have a Plan for 'Complete and Total Obliteration' of the Supreme Court
White House Says Not So Fast as Netflix Announces Industry-Altering Deal to Acquire Warner Bros.
Cowboys Fans Furious After Controversial 4th-Quarter Call Kills Comeback Chances: 'Pure Robbery'
