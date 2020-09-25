Report: Trump To Nominate Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

President Donald Trump will nominate Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court of the United States, multiple outlets reported Friday.

Sources close to the process said that Trump will announce Barrett as the Supreme Court nominee on Saturday, according to The New York Times.

Trump met with Barrett at the White House on Monday. Trump is not known to have met with any other candidate for the vacancy, The Times reported.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump told congressional Republicans that he will choose Barrett.

The White House declined to comment to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

If nominated and confirmed, Barrett would replace former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Sept. 18 at the age of 87 due to complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Barrett’s pro-life stances contrast sharply with Ginsburg’s fierce defense of abortion access in the United States, and the projected Supreme Court nominee is frank about prioritizing her Roman Catholic faith.

“If you can keep in mind that your fundamental purpose in life is not to be a lawyer, but to know, love and serve God, you truly will be a different kind of lawyer,” Barrett said during a 2006 commencement address to Notre Dame law students.

Trump considered nominating Barrett to replace former Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy in 2018 but ultimately chose Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“I’m saving her for Ginsburg,” Trump said of Barrett in 2019, according to Axios.

The president appointed Barrett to the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in 2017.

Her confirmation hearings gained national attention when Democratic lawmakers questioned her about her religious beliefs, suggesting that Barrett’s Catholicism made her unfit to serve as a judge.

“The conclusion one draws is that the dogma lives loudly within you,” Democratic California Sen. Dianne Feinstein told her. “And that’s of concern.”

Given the 53-47 Republican Senate majority, Barrett’s confirmation is well within reach.

A simple majority vote remains the standard for Senate confirmation in light of 2013 Democratic efforts to restrict the filibustering of most presidential nominees, as well as 2017 Republican efforts to extend the same standard to Supreme Court nominees.

