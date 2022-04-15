Share
Report: Trump Planning Game-Changing Endorsement in Red-Hot Ohio Republican Primary

 By Richard Moorhead  April 15, 2022 at 7:54am
Former President Donald Trump has decided to endorse a candidate in one of the most competitive Republican primaries in the country, according to a report Thursday.

NBC News reported that Trump plans to endorse entrepreneur and author J.D. Vance for U.S. senator in Ohio.

NBC cited three sources close to the 45th president who are aware of Trump’s decision.

Vance is competing with former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel and investor Mike Gibbons in the Republican primary for U.S. senator in Ohio.

According to the NBC report, one Republican familiar with the situation said Mandel launched a lobbying drive to prevent Trump from endorsing Vance after learning of the development.

“The Mandel people hit the roof,” the Trump confidante said of the development.

Michael Caputo, a political consultant close to the former president, claimed that reports of a Trump endorsement for Vance aligned with his own conversations with Trump.

Is Trump making the right endorsement?

The primary election will take place on May 3, with the winner advancing to the general election in November. Trump is planning a rally in Ohio on April 23.

Donald Trump Jr. has appeared at fundraisers supporting Vance, suggesting the family is amenable to his candidacy.

Real Clear Politics’ aggregation of polling in the primary shows Gibbons with a thin lead over Mandel, with Vance trailing in third place.

Two other candidates, Jane Timken and Matt Dolan, poll with less support than the top three.

However, the major candidates in the race have pushed internal polling showing themselves at the top.

A pro-Vance Super PAC published a poll showing the ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ author tied with Gibbons and Mandel for the lead, according to the Washington Examiner.

Vance has been described as a populist on economic policy.

A Fox News poll indicated that 24% of Republican voters were undecided in the race as of last month, providing any candidate room to grow their support enough for victory.

Mandel and Gibbons nearly came to blows in a tense exchange during a debate last month, with Vance suggesting their behavior was an embarrassment to conservatives.

Mandel grew heated with Gibbons after the investment banker criticized his lack of private-sector job experience.

