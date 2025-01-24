Share
Dr. Anthony Fauci, former Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, arrives to testify before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic at the Rayburn House Office Building on June 03, 2024 in Washington, DC.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, former Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, arrives to testify before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic at the Rayburn House Office Building on June 03, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Report: Trump Pulls the Plug on Anthony Fauci's Taxpayer-Funded Security Detail

 By Jack Davis  January 24, 2025 at 12:06pm
Former White House COVID-19 adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci has had his government security detail pulled by President Donald Trump, according to new reports.

CNN reported that the detail was withdrawn on Thursday night.

Fauci has since hired security protection, the outlet adds.

The National Institutes of Health wanted protection for Fauci in 2020 when he was the lead of the federal government response to COVID-19,  according to Fox News.

On Friday, during a visit to North Carolina, Trump said enough was enough.

“I think, you know, when you work for government, at some point your security detail comes off and, you know, you can’t have them forever,” Trump said.

“We took some off other people too, but you can’t have a security detail for the rest of your life because you work for government,” he said.

Should Fauci be investigated?

Trump ended security details for former national security advisor John Bolton and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

When asked if he would feel responsible if something happened to the people whose details were removed, Trump said he would not.

“No. You know, they all made a lot of money. They can hire their own security,” Trump said.

Trump said he knows of good private security firms and would give those losing their government-funded details “some good numbers.”

“Certainly I would not take responsibility,” he said.

As noted by the New York Post, Fauci was the highest-paid federal government employee when he retired in 2022.

Fauci earned $481,000 in his final year with the federal government and had a net worth, along with his wife, of about $11 million.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




