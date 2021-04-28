Login
Report: Trump to Resume His Signature MAGA Rallies Within Weeks

Then-President Donald Trump speaks to a crowd of supporters during a "Make America Great Again" campaign rally at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport in Opa Locka, Florida, on Nov. 1.Joe Raedle / Getty ImagesThen-President Donald Trump speaks to a crowd of supporters during a "Make America Great Again" campaign rally at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport in Opa Locka, Florida, on Nov. 1. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

By Erin Coates
Published April 28, 2021 at 2:57pm
Former President Donald Trump is planning to resume his signature “Make America Great Again” rallies as soon as May, according to a report Wednesday.

CNN, citing unidentified aides, reported that Trump has “initiated discussions” about the rallies and “the logistics are still being worked out,” but they could return in just weeks.

The outlet quoted what it called a “person close to Trump’s post-White House operation” as saying, “It will definitely be different in terms of the setup, but we got really good at planning these events in 2020, so we will probably use a lot of those same vendors again.”

Trump has said he wants to travel to Alaska to campaign against Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who voted to convict Trump on charges of “incitement of insurrection” during his second impeachment trial.

The former Republican president also said he is also interested in holding campaign events for candidates he has endorsed.

It is still unclear if Trump will seek a second term and run in 2024.

In an interview on “The Truth with Lisa Boothe,” he said the Republican Party has “a pretty deep bench” of possible presidential nominees, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley.

Trump has spent his first 100 days out of office recruiting Republican primary challengers and weighing the possibility of a potential comeback presidential bid, CNN reported.

“Right now, he’s doing a good job sustaining his movement in case he does decide to run,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said.

Will you vote for Trump if he runs in 2024?

Trump’s wildly popular rallies began during the 2016 campaign season and continued throughout his presidency.

He often used the events to excite his supporters and draw energy to his presidency and campaign, Politico reported.

Rallygoers in Scranton, Pennsylvania, in November described the event as a “rock concert.”

“There is no more energy anywhere else in the world right now than right now,” Dave Ragan told the Citizens’ Voice in Wilkes Barre.

Mack Tasetano added that “there’s nothing like a Trump rally — the energy, the atmosphere.”

“This will be my 47th rally seeing Donald Trump as candidate and president,” Edward Young of Brick, New Jersey, told the outlet.

“My friends and I have been to seven rallies in the past nine days,” he said. “I do this because it’s a unique part of history. It’s very exciting.”

Young added, “No president has ever been this much fun. Donald Trump is our first rockstar superhero president.”

Trump also used his presence on Twitter to reach his supporters, but he has been permanently banned from the platform.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







