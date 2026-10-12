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U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle and Secretary of State Marco Rubio unveil a plaque during a dedication ceremony at the chancery of the U.S. Embassy upon his arrival at the Greek foreign ministry in Athens, on Oct. 7, 2026.
U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle and Secretary of State Marco Rubio unveil a plaque during a dedication ceremony at the chancery of the U.S. Embassy upon his arrival at the Greek foreign ministry in Athens, on Oct. 7, 2026. (Mark Schiefelbein - Pool - AFP / Getty Images)

Report: Trump and Rubio Are Furious Over New Kimberly Guilfoyle Developments - Firing Could Come Soon

 By Johnathan Jones  October 12, 2026 at 6:33am
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U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle could reportedly lose her job as President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are reportedly deciding how to respond to allegations that she engaged in misconduct.

The Associated Press reported Sunday that both are furious after she was accused last week of offering a Republican donor access to the administration in return for him paying off a personal debt for her.

A person described as a senior U.S. official told the outlet that Trump and Rubio are upset over the reports.

The allegations, which were first reported by The Wall Street Journal, include claims that Guilfoyle sought help paying a $100,000 credit card bill from a Trump donor shortly before her Senate confirmation hearing.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Guilfoyle allegedly offered the donor access to senior administration officials in return for the payment.

The donor, Eric Deters, said he never paid the bill, Fox News reported.

Guilfoyle’s attorney, Jesse Binnall, disputed The Wall Street Journal’s reporting.

Her legal team has denied she engaged in any wrongdoing and said the money she sought was actually a standard payment for public appearances and speaking engagements that took place before she was nominated.

Do you think Kimberly Guilfoyle should keep her position as U.S. Ambassador?

The lawyers also denied claims that she engaged in wrongdoing involving the alleged misuse of a private jet and disputed claims of corruption.

As Fox News further reported, Guilfoyle is also accused of mistreating staffers:

“Sources described a hostile workplace in which Guilfoyle allegedly threatened to fire employees,” the outlet reported. “They also claim that she demoted members of her security detail over minor incidents, including an officer who reportedly failed to answer a 4 a.m. request for ice while she was vacationing in Mykonos.”

The State Department inspector general is reportedly examining allegations involving her conduct.

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Rubio visited Athens last week as the allegations continued to surface.

He initially defended Guilfoyle on Wednesday, saying, “Our ambassador has been a strong ambassador here.”

By Thursday, Rubio was pushing back against reporters asking about the claims.

“You guys walk around thinking that because some source told you something and you reported it, it’s the gospel,” he said.

The Associated Press reported that Rubio has grown increasingly frustrated as more allegations have emerged.

Trump nominated Guilfoyle to her diplomatic post in December 2024.

She is a former California prosecutor and Fox News host who was previously engaged to Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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