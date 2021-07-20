Report: Trump Is Telling Dinner Guests He Will Run for President in 2024

Former President Donald Trump has reportedly told those close to him that he is planning on running for president again in 2024.

Rolling Stone got the scoop from a senior official at the Republican National Committee.

“I have three friends who’ve had dinner with him in the last couple of months. All three reported that his current plans are to run for president in 2024,” the official told the publication.

“Now, whether he does or not is a different issue. We’ve still got three years to go. But he’s telling people that.”

This aligns with a tweet posted Friday from former Acting Director of the United States National Intelligence Richard Grennell where he amplified the possibility.

“I spoke to President Trump today and I’d say he’s running,” he said.

I spoke to President Trump today and I’d say he’s running. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 16, 2021

A former advisor who was at a dinner with him recently told Rolling Stone that they are “not 100% sure Trump wants to run but he likes being in the conversation, he wants to freeze the field, and he wants his name out there.”

Should Trump run in 2024? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 92% (984 Votes) No: 8% (80 Votes)

“All the people I talk to who deal with him directly think as of now he is running,” they added.

Trump supporters certainly have a reason to feel optimistic, except a lot can change before the election in three years from now.

Currently, the other top contender would be Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has arguably become the face of the post-Trump era Republican Party.

His conservative approach to coronavirus gained national attention, along with his action on hot button issues such as banning critical race theory in the public sector and sending Florida law enforcement to assist at the southern border.

When confronted by our deployed Florida law enforcement at the southern border, roughly 70% of illegal border crossers said that Florida was their ultimate desired destination. pic.twitter.com/7hZX5j7Kwx — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) July 19, 2021

In the case he decides against it, DeSantis could be leading a rather large field which would probably look similar to the Democratic primary circus in 2020.

Realistically, Trump’s final decision will likely depend on his health at the time and if he would be able to continue doing his signature large scale rallies.

The same goes for President Joe Biden as well, who has long been rumored to be a one term president with Vice President Kamala Harris running for a second term in his place.

Trump could either be the candidate again or a powerful kingmaker for Republican presidential hopefuls, but for now he will continue to leave Americans on the edge of their seats.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.