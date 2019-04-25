Report: Trump Tells World Leaders in Private Meetings To Protect Christians

When meeting with foreign leaders, White House Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said that President Donald Trump often brings up Christianity and the need to protect Christians in other countries.

During his address at the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C., Mulvaney, a Roman Catholic, relayed to the crowd of over 1,000 people that Trump is also actively encouraging religion in the White House.

Mulvaney stated that Trump urges workers regardless of their personal beliefs to “take their faith and work it into our policies,” according to the Washington Examiner.

“That is heavy stuff, and it strikes me it’s probably something that hasn’t been articulated in the Oval Office in way too long,” he added.

Additionally, Mulvaney said that behind “closed doors,” Trump urged world leaders to offer better protection for Christians.

“I very rarely talk about my private meetings with the president,” he said about his reluctance to share his experiences. Mulvaney went on to describe Trump’s regular efforts challenging foreign leaders to fight against Christian persecution.

“I can assure you that I have been sitting with him in the Oval Office, in the Cabinet Room, with leaders from around the world where he will look at them and say, ‘Now, you’re not doing enough to take care of the Christians in your country,’ or, ‘Thank you for helping the Christians in your country,'” Mulvaney said.

His account of Trump’s defense of religious freedom came just shortly after the Sri Lankan bombing at Zion Church during an Easter Sunday service.

Mulvaney stated that the Trump administration makes it clear it stands with the pro-life movement. He even recounted Trump’s last-minute condemnation of comments from Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on late-term abortion during the president’s most recent State of the Union address.

Acting Chief of Staff @MickMulvaneyOMB shared with the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast this morning how @realDonaldTrump personally added in pro-life comments in his SOTU speech earlier this year. Thank you! #NCPB #ProLife pic.twitter.com/WWG5RW8M3f — Emily Hargan (@EmilyHargan) April 23, 2019

“If you take a look at what the administration has done in the first two and a half years, I think you can see the principles of our faith being manifested,” Mulvaney said.

He told attendees that “not enough people are open in their faith.” However, Mulvaney said that Christian ideals in the White House are “alive and well-respected,” according to Catholic news site Crux.

“Not enough people are comfortable saying, ‘Yeah, you know what? I went to church today,’” Mulvaney added regarding people unwilling to embrace their religious beliefs publicly.

The presence of faith “makes us a better administration and makes us a better country,” Mulvaney concluded.

Other speakers at the event included Bishop Thomas Olmsted of Phoenix, Arizona, Abby Johnson; a Planned Parenthood employee turned pro-life; and Curtis Martin, CEO and founder of FOCUS, a missionary organization located on almost 200 college campuses across the United States.

They called for religious freedom as well, adding that, as a nation, we have drifted away from Christian values. Johnson restated some of Mulvaney’s main points, saying that Christians need to be “proud” and “bold” in their faith.

The prayer breakfast also featured topics of particular interest to American Christians like traditional marriage and abortion.

