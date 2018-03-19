Report: Trump to Make Massive Move Against Iran in May

In what would be a fulfillment of one of President Donald Trump’s many campaign promises, reports state the current commander in chief may be pulling out of the Iran deal in May.

The suggestion came from Sen. Bob Corker on Sunday as he predicted the president may be pulling out on the May 12 deal, whose recurrent meetings would once again decide the fate of the agreement.

“The Iran deal will be another issue that’s coming up in May, and right now it doesn’t feel like it’s gonna be extended,” Corker said on CBS’ “Face The Nation.”

“I think the president likely will move away from it, unless … our European counterparts really come together on a framework,” he added. “And it doesn’t feel to me that they are.”

When Corker was asked if he truly believed Trump would make the bold move of breaking the deal, he simply stated: “I do. I do.”

The presumption from Corker might also be based on the president’s history of threatening to distance America’s relationship with the Iran nuclear agreement, which he has deemed the “worst deal ever.”

Though Trump recertified the agreement in January, he warned that it was the last chance for the Islamic Republic to abide by the terms of the deal, as he claims they have not.

According to Arms Control Association, there are four “critical components” the president declared needed to be addressed if the U.S. were to continue with the deal.

These components include “tying Iran’s ballistic missile program to its nuclear activities, extending limits on Iran’s nuclear program that are set to expire over time, ensuring Iran never gets close to development of a nuclear weapon, and allowing international inspectors immediate access to any site on request.”

If the four “components” required by the current administration are denied, Trump suggested the U.S. sanctions would “snap back” immediately.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif quickly retaliated with his own statement, labeling Trump’s threats to the deal as a “desperate” attempt to “undermine a solid multilateral agreement.”

It was during this last renewal of the agreement that Trump declared Congress must “fix the deal’s disastrous flaws or the United States will withdraw.”

However, Corker insisted that Congress won’t be able to “fix” the controversial deal and keep it intact until White House officials secure the buy-in of other European nations, effectively seeking harsher punitive actions if Iran were to develop a nuclear weapon.

Other European countries have criticized the current administration in its hostility toward the deal, with some such as Moscow vowing to not support any American actions “changing the wording of the agreement.”

Under pressure, however, Corker suggested that both White House and European leaders could come up with a last-minute agreement, and that it may change the president’s mind about completely turning away from the deal.

“As we get within two weeks of the May 12th date,” Corker said, “that could change.”

