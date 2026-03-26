Share
News
President Donald Trump attends a tour of a scientific facility in Reading, Ohio, on March 11, 2026.
President Donald Trump attends a tour of a scientific facility in Reading, Ohio, on March 11, 2026. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Report: Trump Weighing 'Final Blow' Options to End Iran War

 By Jack Davis  March 26, 2026 at 9:22am
Share

The Pentagon is planning for one massive blow to end the war with Iran if existing talks fail, according to a new report.

The report from Axios says multiple options for the War Department’s “final blow” include American troops holding sensitive Iranian positions. The report notes that no decision has been made on any option.

Seizing or blockading Kharg Island, which is Iran’s export hub for oil, has been discussed publicly for weeks and tops the list of options.

Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz is another potential target because Iranian bases troops there.

Taking Abu Musa Island in the Persian Gulf is also under consideration, as is taking control of any Iranian oil tankers.

U.S. forces could also come into play by seizing highly enriched uranium that lies underneath facilities severely damaged in June by U.S. bombing.

On Wednesday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt signaled that the Trump administration was in no mood to allow Iran to drag out the talks, according to Fox News.

“President Trump does not bluff, and he is prepared to unleash hell,” she said.

“Iran should not miscalculate again. Their last miscalculation cost them their senior leadership, their navy, their air force and their air defense system,” she said.

“Any violence beyond this point will be because the Iranian regime refused to understand they have already been defeated and refused to come to a deal.”

Related:
Hegseth Slashes 'Faith Codes' in Move to Make Chaplains the Spiritual Backbone of the US Military

Leavitt noted that Iran has suffered “the largest elimination of a navy over a three-week period since World War II. Again, let me reiterate, this is the largest elimination of a navy on the face of the planet in a three-week period since World War II.”

“Their ambitions of building a nuclear weapon have also been crushed to an even greater degree than they were in Operation Midnight Hammer in June 2025. That’s why you’re beginning to see the regime look for an exit ramp.”

“There does not need to be any more death and destruction, but if Iran fails to accept the reality of the current moment, if they fail to understand that they have been defeated militarily and will continue to be, President Trump will ensure they are hit harder than they have ever been hit before,” she warned.

To complete the devastation, an Israeli attack killed the top leaders of Iran’s navy, according to the Times of Israel.

Israel announced that Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy, was killed along with all key commanders of the IRGC Navy.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Hegseth Slashes 'Faith Codes' in Move to Make Chaplains the Spiritual Backbone of the US Military
Education Department Abandons Headquarters as Agency Heads for Total Extinction
Trans Tide Is Turning: Idaho Criminalizes Trans Use of Incorrect Bathrooms in Private Businesses
Utah's Republican Governor Signs Bill Protecting Gunmakers from Frivolous Lawsuits
Leftist Bob Costas Admits Men Have No Business in Women's Sports: 'Common Sense Is Not Transphobic'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation