Report: Trump Weighing 'Final Blow' Options to End Iran War

The Pentagon is planning for one massive blow to end the war with Iran if existing talks fail, according to a new report.

The report from Axios says multiple options for the War Department’s “final blow” include American troops holding sensitive Iranian positions. The report notes that no decision has been made on any option.

Seizing or blockading Kharg Island, which is Iran’s export hub for oil, has been discussed publicly for weeks and tops the list of options.

Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz is another potential target because Iranian bases troops there.

“Just so we set the record straight… They are begging to make a deal — not me,” says @POTUS on Iran. “They are begging to work out a deal. I don’t know if we’ll be able to do that. I don’t know if we’re willing to do that. They should’ve done that four weeks ago.” pic.twitter.com/dT7qWAENQj — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 26, 2026

Taking Abu Musa Island in the Persian Gulf is also under consideration, as is taking control of any Iranian oil tankers.

U.S. forces could also come into play by seizing highly enriched uranium that lies underneath facilities severely damaged in June by U.S. bombing.

On Wednesday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt signaled that the Trump administration was in no mood to allow Iran to drag out the talks, according to Fox News.

“President Trump does not bluff, and he is prepared to unleash hell,” she said.

“Iran should not miscalculate again. Their last miscalculation cost them their senior leadership, their navy, their air force and their air defense system,” she said.

“Any violence beyond this point will be because the Iranian regime refused to understand they have already been defeated and refused to come to a deal.”

Leavitt noted that Iran has suffered “the largest elimination of a navy over a three-week period since World War II. Again, let me reiterate, this is the largest elimination of a navy on the face of the planet in a three-week period since World War II.”

“Their ambitions of building a nuclear weapon have also been crushed to an even greater degree than they were in Operation Midnight Hammer in June 2025. That’s why you’re beginning to see the regime look for an exit ramp.”

“There does not need to be any more death and destruction, but if Iran fails to accept the reality of the current moment, if they fail to understand that they have been defeated militarily and will continue to be, President Trump will ensure they are hit harder than they have ever been hit before,” she warned.

The IDF announces that it killed the top leadership of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy, including its commander, Alireza Tangsiri. The overnight Israeli Air Force strike in the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas was carried out while Tangsiri was meeting with senior… — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) March 26, 2026

To complete the devastation, an Israeli attack killed the top leaders of Iran’s navy, according to the Times of Israel.

Israel announced that Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy, was killed along with all key commanders of the IRGC Navy.

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