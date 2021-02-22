Report: Trump Will Use CPAC Speech to Begin 2024 Run

Former President Donald Trump is getting ready to make headlines with his first speech since leaving office last month.

Trump is planning to brand himself as the “presumptive 2024 nominee” during his speech at CPAC, Axios reported Monday.

In his first post-presidential appearance, Donald Trump plans to send the message next weekend that he is Republicans’ “presumptive 2024 nominee” with a vise grip on the party’s base, top Trump allies tell Axios. https://t.co/JsAJ2gSVOR — Axios (@axios) February 22, 2021

While it is well known that Trump remains a dominant force in the Republican Party, this would be the first public indication from him that he wants to run for a second non-consecutive term.

Mike Pence declined an invitation to CPAC, where Trump is the headline guest and the MAGA crowd has taken over https://t.co/DVxNqaKmve — Politics Insider (@PoliticsInsider) February 22, 2021

After “The Art of the Deal” comes “The Art of the Comeback.” I believe the future of the GOP is another candidacy for President Trump in 2024. — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) February 22, 2021

Recent polling without Trump in the race typically have former Vice President Mike Pence leading, but many Republicans back Trump in polling with him included.

Trump has an extremely loyal base that would make it difficult for any primary candidate to truly gain any ground, which should concern Republicans looking to carve a new direction for the party and the conservative movement.

Objectively speaking, the biggest issue that the Republicans would encounter in the scenario Trump becomes the 2024 nominee is actually winning the general election.

The Biden-Harris ticket already beat Trump once, who is to say they cannot do it again?

Especially after the Jan. 6 incursion, which resulted in many Republicans deregistering, there is a lot of ground that would need to be gained back.

At the end of the day, this should be less about Trump and more about the ideas he represented.

Trump’s policies on the economy and foreign policy were fairly popular, and someone like Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis would be a representation of those views while also being more electable.

DESANTIS 2024? Could Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis run for president in 2024? That’s what Rep. Matt Gaetz hinted at during a Fox News appearance over the weekend.https://t.co/r4j2EX54tB — FOX 35 Orlando (@fox35orlando) February 15, 2021

The former president’s leverage to endorse or rebuke candidates during the primaries would probably better result in a Republican victory than a 2024 run — but the cult of personality will not let him go.

While some may argue that what Trump stood and fought for as president needs to continue, Republicans need to be asking themselves if the 74-year-old should pass down the torch or stay as the party’s figurehead.

The populist right is here to stay, but Trump clearly wants to stick around with it.

