SECTIONS
Politics US News World News
Print

Report: Trump’s Justice Department Aiming To Break Up International Oil Cartel

President Donald Trump speaks to the media.Eric Baradat / Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump speaks to the media. (Eric Baradat / Getty Images)

By Tim Pearce
at 8:22am
Print

The Department of Justice is reviewing legislation that would authorize the U.S. attorney general to sue an international oil cartel for artificially raising oil and gas prices.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, imposed limits on each members’ oil production in January 2017. OPEC’s use of production quotas aimed at drying up a worldwide glut of oil keeping prices low and hurting OPEC’s ability to influence the worldwide oil market.

The ongoing production quotas have contributed to higher oil and gas prices that have been passed on to and hurt American consumers. The OPEC partnership and business strategy would likely violate U.S. antitrust laws if the cartel was under U.S. authority, a DOJ official told Bloomberg.

Do you think the cartel should be broken up?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

The Senate and House have both approved versions of a bill that would authorize the Justice Department to make a case against OPEC. Neither bill has been brought up for a vote.

TRENDING: ‘Human Stampede’ Migrant Caravan Finalizes Plan as One Group Is 500 Feet from US Border

OPEC has struggled to police the self-imposed quotas and member countries have consistently produced past goals.

A strong U.S. oil and gas industry has also taken advantage of the OPEC cutbacks by filling the gap in the international market left by OPEC’s lower production.

The U.S. oil industry experienced the largest annual increase in oil production in roughly 100 years in August. The longer OPEC keeps the production quotas in place, the greater the opportunity for U.S. oil producers to pump and export oil to new markets and undercut OPEC’s ability to influence international oil prices.

President Donald Trump has been critical of OPEC’s arrangement in past months, but Trump has recently taken a more favorable tact with the cartel since it began bumping up production.

Crude oil prices recently fell more than $20 a barrel from a four-year high of roughly $86 a barrel in October.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Central American migrants run away from tear gas used by U.S. Border Patrol officers near the El Chaparral border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico.Guillermo Arias / AFP / Getty Images

Mexico Confirms: Migrant Group That Stormed US Border Will Be Deported

Tim Pearce

President Donald Trump speaks to the media.Eric Baradat / Getty Images

Report: Trump’s Justice Department Aiming To Break Up International Oil Cartel

George Upper

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg departs after testifying before a House Energy and Commerce hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 11, 2018.Andrew Harnik / AP Photo

The Upper Cut: Zuckerberg’s Formal Statement Spells Trouble for Facebook

Evie Fordham

Democratic Congresswoman-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

The Idea of Building Dorms for Members of Congress Is Back. Here’s Why

Jack Davis

Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, third from the right, appears in a 1975 yearbook photo.Jackson Free Press

1970s Yearbook Photo Shows GOP Senator at So-Called High School ‘Segregation Academy’

Will Racke

Migrant caravanAlfredo Estrella / Getty Images

Tijuana Declares Humanitarian Crisis as Caravan Migrants Overwhelm City Shelter Capacity

Jack Davis

Homeless on Skid RowFrederic J. Brown / Getty Images

9 Charged in Election Fraud Scheme: Homeless Were Given Cash, Cigarettes for Fraudulent Signatures

Bethany Blankley

Members of the 115th congress and their familes mingle on the house floor while attending the joint session on the opening day of the current session on Jan. 3, 2017.mark reinstein / Shutterstock

Analysis: Republicans Consolidate Most Power in State Gov. in Over 100 Years

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.