Former President Donald Trump’s social media platform is being designed to be immune to the liberal cancel culture, according to a new report.

Trump last week announced that he will launch Truth Social early next year, with an invitation-only rollout coming in November.

Martín Avila, the CEO of the internet infrastructure company RightForge, told Axios that his web hosting service will carry Trump’s platform and will be impervious to the attacks that are expected once Truth Social is fully operational.

The article Tuesday cautioned that Trump Media & Technology Group, which last week announced it was partnering with Digital World Acquisition Corp. to create Truth Social, has not confirmed that RightForge has been selected for the project.

The ability of a platform where views expressed might ruffle liberal feathers to withstand the cancel culture was highlighted in January, when Amazon Web Hosting Services removed the social media platform Parler from the internet in the aftermath of the Capitol insurrection.

That came amid decisions by social media giants such as Twitter and Facebook to ban Trump.

“If you believe that the president should be de-platformed, we believe that you’re not really interested in living in a free country,” Avila said. “And that’s really what we’re all about is making sure that America stays true to its core ideas, and that the marketplace of ideas stays open.”

He said his plan is to prepare for Truth Social to have 75 million users.

“We’re laying the groundwork for that,” Avila said. “That’s why there will be servers everywhere.”

Avila said Amazon’s decision to pull the plug on Parler was a catalyst for him.

“We are absolutely ideological,” he told Fox News in an interview last month.

“What we saw here was the need to have the internet, because it was created in America, carry with it as part of its principles American values, American ideology – that’s our ideology,” Avila said. “We believe that the American framework, the core ideas enshrined in the Declaration of Independence, and the Constitution incubated the internet.”

He said to protect those principles, his company began developing a web hosting alternative.

The RightForge CEO said that what Amazon did to Parler was yank away “the actual physical real estate that’s very hard to replicate and very hard to understand what it is.”

“The physical real estate of the servers, the access to power and processing and storage was being taken away, the ability to create the internet and exist on the internet was being taken away by a company,” Avila said.

“So you could be rendered unable to exist online and they did that, so what we saw as the opportunity was to solve for that,” he said.

Jon Schweppe, director of policy at American Principles Project, said the Parler ban was a warning shot.

“Parler did a great job, built a social media platform that had I believe 15 million users and they were starting to hit an inflection point where you would have started to see more people go there and they really could have been a competitor, but what happened?” said Schweppe, whose National Pulse is hosted by RightForge.

“The infrastructure, Amazon Web Services and the app stores, that was what crushed them, and so I think conservatives who are seeking to build that baseline foundation of the internet like what RightForge is doing, are playing a really critical role,” he said.

Avila said RightForge has 30 data centers around the world.

“Our goal is to be in 10 milliseconds of anyone anywhere, so if you’re hitting us, if you’re pulling up a site in Egypt, we’re able to deploy faster because we have servers in Europe,” he said. “Because in order to stand up as an alternative site, you need the real estate we provide, you need the processing power, you need the storage.”

Schweppe said efforts to censor the internet are not going away.

“I think anyone who follows this space understands that the censorship is only going to increase from here from the main companies,” he said. “They’re not going to slow down.”

Trump issued a statement on Monday further explaining the purpose and motivation of his new media company.

“For me, this endeavor is about much more than politics. This is about saving our country,” the former president said.

NEW! “Last week, I announced the creation of a major new company that will challenge the dominance of the Big Tech giants and Big Media bosses. …For me, this endeavor is about much more than politics. This is about saving our country…” – President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/VUYZLzax88 — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) October 26, 2021

“The more I looked into this problem, the more I realized that to restore free speech, a major new platform would have to enter the market, with an ironclad commitment to protecting vigorous debate from all sides,” he said.

“So with the same ‘can-do’ spirit that has always allowed Americans to persevere, that is exactly what I am doing,” Trump said.

