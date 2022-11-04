Report: Trump's Team Has Set a Date for 2024 Announcement

Former President Donald Trump may be getting closer to officially announcing his presidential run in 2024, now that the midterms are close and will soon be over.

According to Axios, those close to Trump have tossed around the idea of making an official announcement on Nov. 14.

Nothing is confirmed, but at a rally in Iowa on Thursday, Trump teased the crowd with his comments, Axios noted.

“In order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again … Get ready that’s all I’m telling you — very soon. Get ready,” Trump said at the rally.

However, there have been no official comments from Trump or his team regarding the speculation around another presidential run.

A Trump spokesman, Taylor Budowich, clarified that Trump was “not commenting on the never-ending media speculation and rumors,” CBS News reported.

“As President Trump has said, Americans should go vote up and down the ballot for Republicans, and he will continue that message tomorrow night in Pennsylvania,” Budowich said.

Axios even noted that Trump’s announcement may actually rely a bit on the outcome of Tuesday’s midterms and how the Republicans fare.

FiveThirtyEight is now predicting that Republicans will take the Senate by a slight majority. The forecast right now is a 55-45 Republican Senate.

But as FiveThirtyEight also noted on Thursday, the midterms are not necessarily looking like it will be a “red wave,” but be prepared for anything.

“Instead, it’s looking like more of a ‘red ripple.’ But that doesn’t mean a red wave is impossible,” the polling site noted.

Trump has been going around the country for rallies already, despite the lack of an official announcement, and now many are looking to the future of his actual campaign and how it might fare.

“I’m like 95% he’s going to run,” Reince Priebus, the former chief of staff in Trump’s White House, told the Associated Press.

“The real question is are other big challengers going to run? If President Trump runs, he will be very difficult for any Republican to defeat,” Priebus said.

However, with the news from Axios that Trump’s team seems to be discussing a set date for an announcement, there are still many voices that do not want Trump to run for president again.

As expected, Twitter is abuzz with opinions on Trump’s run.

As the Axios article about the potential dates for an announcement has been tweeted and retweeted, it was met with hundreds of comments.

“I am physically sickened by this possibility of a trump presidential run,” one user tweeted.

I am physically sickened by this possibility of a trump presidential run. — Kim💜RN (@kimhart813) November 4, 2022

“We want him back,” another tweeted.

We want him back 👍 — Laura Aley Taylor (@LauraTa36574495) November 4, 2022

Trump has made no official comments since last Saturday when he told Americano Media, a Spanish outlet, that he would let people know soon enough about his future plans, CBS reported.

“I have already in my mind made it. But very shortly — and I will be announcing it very shortly. I’ll be letting people know very quickly,” Trump said.

