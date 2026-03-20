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In this handout photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer transits the East Sea on March 8, 2016, during Exercise Ssang Yong 2016.
In this handout photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer transits the East Sea on March 8, 2016, during Exercise Ssang Yong 2016. (MCSN Craig Z. Rodarte - U.S. Navy / Getty Images)

Report: US Deploying Thousands of Additional Troops and Several Ships to Middle East

 By Jack Davis  March 20, 2026 at 6:11am
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A San Diego-based naval force has deployed ahead of schedule, with one report saying its destination is the Middle East.

A report posted to X said the USS Boxer was seen leaving its home port of San Diego, California, on Wednesday.

A statement from the U.S. Navy Third Fleet said the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit  are conducting “routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations,” according to KUSI-TV.

But sources who spoke to Newsmax said that after the ships pass through the Indo-Pacific region, they will head for the Middle East to play an undisclosed role in the war with Iran.

The Boxer Amphibious Ready Group includes the USS Boxer, an amphibious assault ship, as well as the USS Portland and the USS Comstock, which are amphibious transport dock ships.

The ships have 2,500 Marines on board, along with amphibious vehicles designed to carry troops from the ships to a land-based destination.

The ships also carry F-35 fighter jets and missiles.

Newsmax’s sources said the service members on board deployed after leaves were shortened and training was accelerated.

The USS Tripoli amphibious assault ship has already begun its journey to the Middle East. Newsmax said it would be joined by the USS New Orleans, a cruiser, and the USS Rushmore amphibious dock ship.

Reuters had reported earlier in the week that the U.S. was considering additional deployments.

Related:
Thousands of Marines, American Warship Head for the Middle East Amid Iran Conflict

Media speculation has focused on a potential invasion of Kharg Island, the hub of Iran’s oil exporting. Military sites in Kharg Island were attacked by the United States last week.

A White House official Reuters did not name said, “There has been no decision to send ground troops at this time, but President Trump wisely keeps all options at his disposal.”

“The president is focused on achieving all of the ​defined objectives of Operation Epic Fury: destroy Iran’s ballistic missile capacity, annihilate their navy, ensure their terrorist proxies cannot destabilize the region, and guarantee that Iran can never possess a nuclear weapon,” the official said.

On Thursday, Trump told media representatives he did not plan to put troops “anywhere,” but if he did, he would not tell the media first.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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