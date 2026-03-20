Report: US Deploying Thousands of Additional Troops and Several Ships to Middle East

A San Diego-based naval force has deployed ahead of schedule, with one report saying its destination is the Middle East.

A report posted to X said the USS Boxer was seen leaving its home port of San Diego, California, on Wednesday.

A statement from the U.S. Navy Third Fleet said the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting “routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations,” according to KUSI-TV.

USS Boxer (LHD 4) Wasp-class amphibious assault ship leaving San Diego – March 18, 2026 SRC: YT- SanDiegoWebcam pic.twitter.com/DwIsS2XT6o — WarshipCam (@WarshipCam) March 18, 2026

But sources who spoke to Newsmax said that after the ships pass through the Indo-Pacific region, they will head for the Middle East to play an undisclosed role in the war with Iran.

The Boxer Amphibious Ready Group includes the USS Boxer, an amphibious assault ship, as well as the USS Portland and the USS Comstock, which are amphibious transport dock ships.

The ships have 2,500 Marines on board, along with amphibious vehicles designed to carry troops from the ships to a land-based destination.

The ships also carry F-35 fighter jets and missiles.

Newsmax’s sources said the service members on board deployed after leaves were shortened and training was accelerated.

The USS Tripoli amphibious assault ship has already begun its journey to the Middle East. Newsmax said it would be joined by the USS New Orleans, a cruiser, and the USS Rushmore amphibious dock ship.

Reuters had reported earlier in the week that the U.S. was considering additional deployments.

Media speculation has focused on a potential invasion of Kharg Island, the hub of Iran’s oil exporting. Military sites in Kharg Island were attacked by the United States last week.

A White House official Reuters did not name said, “There has been no decision to send ground troops at this time, but President Trump wisely keeps all options at his disposal.”

“The president is focused on achieving all of the ​defined objectives of Operation Epic Fury: destroy Iran’s ballistic missile capacity, annihilate their navy, ensure their terrorist proxies cannot destabilize the region, and guarantee that Iran can never possess a nuclear weapon,” the official said.

On Thursday, Trump told media representatives he did not plan to put troops “anywhere,” but if he did, he would not tell the media first.

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