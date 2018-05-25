Report: US Military Running Out of Bombs, Struggling To Make More

A new Pentagon report finds the U.S. military is expending munitions at an increasingly rapid rate and questions whether the country will have the necessary manufacturing base to fulfill future needs.

The DoD’s annual Industrial Capabilities report — which was provided to the Senate and House Armed Services committees — concluded that the munitions sector industrial base is strained, due to the start-and-stop nature of procurement over the last 20 years and the lack of new designs being developed, according to Defense News.

Some suppliers have left the industry entirely in response to the haphazard procurement policies of the federal government.

“The loss of this design and production capability could result in costly delays, unanticipated expense, and a significant impact to many current and future missile programs, damaging the readiness of the Department (of Defense) and negatively impacting a foundational national defense priority by placing the ballistic missile production capability at risk,” according to the report.

The authors noted that two companies — Raytheon and Lockheed Martin — now account for 97 percent of the DoD’s munitions and missile procurement funding, giving them practically a monopoly over the industry.

TRENDING: Report: Obama Administration Said They Had Russian Meddling ‘Under Control’ in 2016

Newsweek reported that the U.S. is running out of the munitions it uses in countries like Afghanistan.

“(T)he Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction concluded that 1,186 munitions were dropped in that country during the first quarter of 2018 — the highest number recorded for the first three months of the year since tracking began in 2013,” Defense News said.

Another area of concern is that a key propellant ingredient used in missile systems ultimately came from China.

“Nearly all DoD missile systems use Dechlorane as a component in the insulation for their solid rocket motors. There is no domestic supplier for this material; the sole source is Occidental Chemical in Belgium,” according to a 2017 Pentagon report.

Do you think China poses a major military risk to the U.S.? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“Even more concerning is that the precursor to make Dechlorane came from China. The Chinese source can no longer produce that pre-cursor and so there is now no source for Dechlorane in the world.”

All this occurs as relations between the U.S. and China are strained over issues such as trade, North Korea and the militarization of the South China Sea.

Earlier this week, the Pentagon rescinded an invitation for China to participate in a biennial international naval exercise slated for next month, citing the Asian nation’s aggressive moves in the South China Sea.

“The exercise, also known as Rimpac, involves 27 nations in a display of international military cooperation,” The Wall Street Journal reported.

The newspaper added, “An invitation from the U.S. to take part in the exercise carries political cachet, offering legitimacy and acceptance to military forces taking part, an important benefit for China as it seeks to expand its global influence.”

RELATED: Mattis Tells Cadets They’ll See Battle Soon, Expected To Win

Here is the full statement from @DeptofDefense on decision to not invite China to #RIMPAC. Powerful and principled statement. h/t @AndrewSErickson pic.twitter.com/09RRY2kOYm — Lyle Morris (@LyleJMorris) May 24, 2018

DoD officials told The Wall Street Journal that the move is “an initial response” to China’s militarization of the islands in the South China Sea, which are positioned near sea lanes used to transit over $5 trillion in goods annually.

“We have strong evidence that China has deployed anti-ship missiles, surface-to-air missile systems, and electronic jammers to contested features in the Spratly Islands region of the South China Sea,” Lt. Col. Chris Logan, a Pentagon spokesman, said in a statement. “China’s landing of a bomber aircraft at Woody Island has also raised tensions.”

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.