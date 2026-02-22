Share
News
An aerial view of a military aircraft carrier in the ocean.
An aerial view of a military aircraft carrier in the ocean. (AvigatorPhotographer / Getty Images)

Report: US Planning Targeted Strikes on Iran Regime Leaders

 By Jack Davis  February 22, 2026 at 6:30am
Share

Decapitating the Iranian regime is on the table as America’s military leaders present options to President Trump, according to a new report.

A report from Reuters said planners have created options that target individuals and could go as wide as regime change.  The report cited sources it did not name.

The report included an interpretation of the options as “the latest signs that the United States is preparing for a serious conflict with Iran should diplomatic efforts fail.”

The report comes as some media accounts of what’s taking place in the Trump White House suggest an attack could take place as soon as this weekend, according to USA Today.

Conversely, if talks that appear to be going nowhere break free from the mire of Iranian intransigence, an attack might never take place. The sticking point is Trump’s insistence that Iran divest itself of any enriched uranium that it could use to make a nuclear bomb, even if that eventuality was years down the road.

In recent days, the thought that the U.S. might lob a few missiles at Iran as a hint that Trump’s patience was wearing thin has been tossed about.

“I guess I am considering that,” Trump said when asked about the idea on Friday.

On Friday, Trump also claimed that last month, in its crackdown on anti-government protests, Iran killed 32,000 people, according to CBS News. The number is far higher than official estimates. Trump had warned Iran that if protesters were killed in large numbers. He would respond militarily.

However, at the time, the U.S. had minimal military assets in the region.

Related:
BREAKING VIDEO: Chaos Breaks Out at SOTU After Trump Asks Everyone in Favor of Putting US Citizens Before Illegals to Rise

That’s not the case now. Two aircraft carriers, backed by destroyers and submarines, form the core of the attack force that can be augmented with land-based fighters and bombers that have been moved to the region.

Reuters noted that Israel’s success last year at killing military leaders during the 12-day war with Iran has had an impact on American planners.

“The 12-day war and Israeli strikes against individual targets really showed the utility of that approach,” the U.S. official said.

Trump said recently that regime change “seems like that would be the best thing that could happen.”

U.S. officials have said they expect a retaliation from Iran could lead to attacks on U.S. installations, Israel, and American allies, spawning a regional war.

Trump on Wednesday said Iran should take the “path to peace.”

“They can’t have a nuclear weapon, it’s very simple,” he said. “You can’t have peace in the Middle East if they have a nuclear weapon.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




CNN Data Analyst Calls 2028 Democrat Field a 'Clown Car,' Says Newsom Is 'Flailing'
JUST IN: Marco Rubio to Brief Lawmakers on Iran Situation Ahead of Trump State of the Union Speech
Woman Arrested in Latest Attack on ICE, Police Say She Crashed a Gas-Loaded Stolen Ambulance Into an Office
Developing: 'American Idol' Contestant Arrested for Fatal Shooting of His Wife - Bond Set at $2 Million
House Democrat Labels Drinking Whole Milk a 'White Supremacy Dog Whistle' After Trump Endorses for Health
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation