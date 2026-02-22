Report: US Planning Targeted Strikes on Iran Regime Leaders

Decapitating the Iranian regime is on the table as America’s military leaders present options to President Trump, according to a new report.

A report from Reuters said planners have created options that target individuals and could go as wide as regime change. The report cited sources it did not name.

The report included an interpretation of the options as “the latest signs that the United States is preparing for a serious conflict with Iran should diplomatic efforts fail.”

The report comes as some media accounts of what’s taking place in the Trump White House suggest an attack could take place as soon as this weekend, according to USA Today.

Conversely, if talks that appear to be going nowhere break free from the mire of Iranian intransigence, an attack might never take place. The sticking point is Trump’s insistence that Iran divest itself of any enriched uranium that it could use to make a nuclear bomb, even if that eventuality was years down the road.

In recent days, the thought that the U.S. might lob a few missiles at Iran as a hint that Trump’s patience was wearing thin has been tossed about.

🇮🇷🇺🇸 The Washington Post, citing satellite imagery, reports that the US military buildup includes dozens of fighter aircraft stationed at operational bases near Iran, along with nearly 12 warships deployed in the region. pic.twitter.com/67UizoWLtk — Defense Intelligence (@DI313_) February 7, 2026

“I guess I am considering that,” Trump said when asked about the idea on Friday.

On Friday, Trump also claimed that last month, in its crackdown on anti-government protests, Iran killed 32,000 people, according to CBS News. The number is far higher than official estimates. Trump had warned Iran that if protesters were killed in large numbers. He would respond militarily.

However, at the time, the U.S. had minimal military assets in the region.

🚨🇺🇸🇮🇷 “UNPRECEDENTED”: U.S. MILITARY BUILDUP IN MIDDLE EAST IS LARGEST IN DECADES Former Pentagon official: “We haven’t seen a buildup like this in this region in decades. What we have amassed is an unprecedented size combination of land-based attack aircraft, command and… https://t.co/yo54WL3DSh pic.twitter.com/WDdOExi6yC — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 19, 2026

That’s not the case now. Two aircraft carriers, backed by destroyers and submarines, form the core of the attack force that can be augmented with land-based fighters and bombers that have been moved to the region.

Reuters noted that Israel’s success last year at killing military leaders during the 12-day war with Iran has had an impact on American planners.

“The 12-day war and Israeli strikes against individual targets really showed the utility of that approach,” the U.S. official said.

Trump said recently that regime change “seems like that would be the best thing that could happen.”

U.S. officials have said they expect a retaliation from Iran could lead to attacks on U.S. installations, Israel, and American allies, spawning a regional war.

Trump on Wednesday said Iran should take the “path to peace.”

“They can’t have a nuclear weapon, it’s very simple,” he said. “You can’t have peace in the Middle East if they have a nuclear weapon.”

