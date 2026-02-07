Report: Veteran Police Officer Fired After Telling Biological Male to Stay Out of Women's Bathroom

A Georgia police officer who responded to a plea from a mother with two kids to ban a man from a public library bathroom has been fired.

Former officer Glen Weaver was axed from the DeKalb County Police Department, according to the Center Square.

The October incident at the Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library in Tucker, Georgia, began when a woman with two children complained to a security guard that a man was in the bathroom. The man was transgender Sarah Rose Swinton, who claimed Weaver told him “That’s the women’s restroom and you’re not a woman. That’s obvious.”

Internal records obtained by The Center Square show the officer confronted Swinson about using the women’s restroom after a mother with two children complained to security. Former Officer Glen Weaver, speaking publicly for the first time, said he stands by his actions. Read the… — The Center Square (@thecentersquare) February 6, 2026

Swinton complained, with the complaint going through channels until it reached the top of the DeKalb county Police Department, which sent back down a directive to fire Weaver, even though the department has a policy that says a first infraction requires only a reprimand.

Weaver regrets losing his job, but not what he did.

“There were women and children in the bathroom when he was in there,” Weaver said. “If I was a father, and I had my daughter going to the bathroom, and I’m waiting for her to come out and this dude comes walking into the bathroom – there would have been an issue.”







Weaver said Swinton did not accurately repeat what he said and bristled at having been attacked as anti-trans in the media over the incident.

“Cops are supposed to have tough skin, right?” he said. “But I don’t like being accused on nationwide TV of false accusations.”

Weaver said he was low-key in his request to Swinton.

Documents from the police department’s Internal Affairs investigation showed that DeKalb County Library Security Officer Victor Reed said that one woman emerged from the restroom after Swinton entered, shaking her head. Then the mother with two children came out.

“She had a look on her face like something was wrong,” the security guard said. “She stated that, ‘How can we allow men to go into a women’s restroom?'”

“The lady mumbled something under her breath and just dashed out the door,” he told investigators. “She was (angry).”

The library allows anyone to use whichever bathroom they please. A 2023 Georgia law that requires separate restrooms in schools does not cover public libraries.

Beth Parlato, senior attorney for the Independent Women’s Law Center, told The Center Square, said Weaver “did the right thing – he stood up for truth, he stood up for reality, he stood up for common sense,”

“And the rest of these people are standing behind this stupid ordinance to protect a person who has no business being in a girls’ bathroom,” she said.

Swinton said he was unaware a woman complained about his presence.

“Nobody ever told me that, in the entire extent of this investigation,” Swinson said. “That’s the basic problem right there, is they’re viewing me as a male when I’m not, for all intents and purposes.”

Weaver, 70, had served with the department for 28 years before joining its reserve and retired officers program.

Despite a policy that called for a written citation, Maj. Theodore Golden, Assistant Chief Lonzy Robertson and Police Chief Greg Padrick all recommended Weaver be canned from the reserve and retired officers program.

“Because we’re in a woke type of environment, this came from up top,” Weaver said. “They just wanted for me to just go away.”

